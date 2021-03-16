Falcons Restructure Matt Ryan’s Contract Again: Report

The Atlanta Falcons, along with several other NFL teams, have until 4 p.m. ET on March 17 to get under the $182.5 million salary cap.

In doing so, the Falcons have restructured quarterback Matt Ryan‘s contract, according to a report by WSB’s Zach Klein.

Per NFL League source the Falcons have restructured Matt Ryan's contract..

Was due $23 million… took 21-million and made it guaranteed bonus that spreads out over the next 3-years- Cap # is now 26.9 million – It was $40.9 million pic.twitter.com/u4NS4XwABY — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 16, 2021

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Matt Ryan’s Contract Was Restructured Last Season Too

This move saves $14 million for the Falcons as Matt Ryan was set to make $23 million this year in base salary but will take $2 million in 2021 with the remaining $21 million spread out over the next three years in guaranteed money. Ryan’s contract doesn’t expire until the end of the 2023 season.

The Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract last season as well when they were in “cap hell,” saving the team just $7 million by converting $8 million into bonus money.

The downside? Matt Ryan won’t be leaving Atlanta anytime soon as his new cap hit for 2022 is expected to be near $50 million, according to NFL inside Field Yates.

The Falcons moving on from Matt Ryan this offseason was always unlikely, but perhaps the most interesting part of this restructure is what it means for 2022’s cap. Ryan’s new cap number for 2022 is likely $48.62M. https://t.co/LbYCSRcmKX — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2021

READ NEXT: NFL Fans Sound Off on Falcons’ Absurd Drew Brees Retirement Video