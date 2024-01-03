Ravens Breakout Pass Rusher Could Leave for Cardinals in Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens defensive unit is one of the best in the league currently and has been a nightmare for opposing offenses. However, they may lose a critical piece in defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who is having a breakout campaign, in the 2024 offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, on Monday, January 1, wrote his “Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 17” recommendations for NFC teams. Holder has Madubuike cashing in on his breakout and joining the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason.

Holder writes, “Madubuike should be at the top of Arizona’s wish list in free agency this offseason.” The defensive tackle has been the anchor of the Ravens d-line this season and has been an absolute wrecking ball.

Tremendous effort from several Ravens defenders on this play. Marlon Humphrey firing, Justin Madubuike hustling and Roquan Smith ends up getting all the way to the outside on the play! pic.twitter.com/Zr2XHzLP3c — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 26, 2023

“They need help at interior defensive line, and he’s having an outstanding season with 12 sacks and 11 TFL heading into this weekend,” according to Holder. Madubuike has set career highs in sacks, tackles and QB hits in his fourth campaign.

Furthermore, Madubuike is also playing more snaps than ever before, playing an astounding 67% of the defensive snaps for Baltimore.

Justin Madubuike Would Be a Young Building Block

The Cardinals need a playmaker on the defensive line to improve their abysmal play. According to Pro Football Reference, the Cardinals are 31st in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed.

Madubuike would come in and immediately be an improvement of any player they currently have in their rotation. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck currently leads the team with 6.0 sacks, Madubuike would more than double that.

Madubuike would bring leadership and versatility from one of the best defenses in the league. “While the current Raven primarily lines up over the guard in Baltimore’s scheme, he has plenty of experience playing over the tackle to fit into the Cardinals’ defense and has the skill set to be successful from a wider alignment,” Holder writes.

Justin Madubuike has been a dominant force on a weekly basis, producing not just 12 Sacks and 11 TFL's through 14 games. But another 30 QB Hits to dissuade opposing Offenses from concepts that require more time that the QB will get.#Ravems #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/nM9fSVldBm — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) December 21, 2023

Additionally, Holder also pointed out, “The four-year pro just turned 26 years old in November, so he’d fit the organization’s youth movement.” Arizona is currently sitting with the fourth draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft and could add a dynamic weapon in Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. according to Tankathon’s projection.

With a core of QB Kyler Murray (26 years old), WR Michael Wilson (23 years old), TE Trey McBride (24 years old) and whoever they add with their pick, the Cardinals could be in for a quick turnaround.

Baltimore Can’t Afford to Lose Their Breakout Star

The Ravens’ defense is currently ranked 1st in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed according to Pro Football Reference. Madubuike is a key part of making that defense operate.

He is a disrupter on the line and leads the team in sacks, QB hits, tackles for loss and leads all Ravens’ linemen in total tackles. As a result, he is going to earn himself a massive contract.

Spotrac’s market value tool projects the Texas A&M product to fetch a three-year, $55 million deal. However, that may not even be enough to ink the star to a contract.

#Ravens DL Justin Madubuike just tied the NFL record with 11 straight games with at least half a sack. He's having such a great season, contract year toopic.twitter.com/FJG2ILHiHkhttps://t.co/LtAMOmz2f0 pic.twitter.com/JvLoLyHoI8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 18, 2023

Players that Spotrac compares Madubuike with, New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams and Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne, signed for four-year deals, which may be more of an indicator of what the DT will be seeking.

Unfortunately, the Ravens will be in a tough financial spot with a projected cap space of only $11.7 million. They have a plethora of free agents they will need to address, but Madubuike will be at the top of the list.

The Ravens could look to franchise tag the DT, but that may be unpopular and lead to tension between the parties. Although, this move could give the Ravens some additional time to find a way to keep the big man in the purple and black.

If the Ravens can’t get a deal done, then they will be looking to fill a major hole at an already thin position for them.