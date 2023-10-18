Ravens Can Get ‘Cheaper Option’ to Brian Burns in Bargain Trade Scenario

Playing the trade market is something the Baltimore Ravens do well, so they’d likely find it hard to ignore a “far cheaper option” to Carolina Panthers’ pass-rusher Brian Burns. Especially if that bargain alternative is former No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young.

The Washington Commanders’ defensive end is a smarter choice than Burns, according to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus. Spielberger offers better value, “both contractually and in terms of draft capital.” That value would be available to the Ravens if they gave up third-round picks in 2024 and ’25.

As Spielberger put it, “from Baltimore’s perspective, they’re effectively buying the right to franchise tag or extend Young after the season. Another key part of the equation is that the Ravens could choose to let Young walk after the season and recoup a compensatory pick, something they do as well as any franchise in the league. They’d really just move down a bit in the draft one year later while parting ways with a third-round pick for a very talented mercenary pass-rusher during a playoff push.”

Spielberger did note “Ravens fans may have wanted to see a move for Carolina Panthers edge defender Brian Burns in this article.” The idea of Burns moving to M&T Bank Stadium was also floated by Spielberger in a previous article, costing the Ravens a first in 2024 and a second-rounder a year later.

Sacrificing two thirds instead would be easier to take. Especially since Young has the raw tools to eventually develop into one of the best edge-rushers in the NFL.

Chase Young a Strong Alternative to Brian Burns

Young would be no mere consolation prize if the Ravens were put off by the price tag for Burns. Both can be dynamic game-wreckers off the edge, and while he’s still searching for consistency, Young is more of a physical force.

Injuries and inconsistent technique have been problems for Young since he entered the league in 2020. Yet, the 24-year-old is back on his best game this season, per stats from PFF.

Chase Young is BACK 🪖 3.0 sacks

🪖 27 pressures (T-4th)

🪖 21.9% pressure percentage (3rd) pic.twitter.com/8Pd1177DIG — PFF (@PFF) October 10, 2023

The major difference has been Young getting to quarterbacks more often. He’s finishing rushes, evidenced by three sacks, 15 pressures and eight hurries, per Pro Football Reference.

One of those sacks came against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Young won off the edge by combining smart footwork with aggressive use of hands, according to Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Chase Young sets his rush up with stutter to off-balance the blocker, then knocks the hands down. Gets the sack! #passrush #httc via @ChadwikoTWW pic.twitter.com/bU62oZgSZK — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) October 1, 2023

This was the kind of play the Commanders expected more of, only for a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season to scupper Young’s development. Now he’s playing so well, would the Commanders even do a deal?

Spielberger believes the Commanders lack leverage because Young and his fellow defensive end Montez Sweat are both pending free agents: “Netting only a 2025 compensatory pick when one of the two signs elsewhere in free agency is a poor process when they could recoup potentially more in a trade.”

If the Commanders could make the numbers work, the next question is would the Ravens be receptive to a trade?

Ravens Have Pick of Edge-Rushers If They Enter Trade Market

There are a few assumptions being made here. The first is the Ravens are in the market for a pass-rusher.

They have reasons to at least consider reinforcing the position. Reasons like young edge defenders David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh struggling to stay on the field.

Oweh did return to the practice field on Wednesday, October 18, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, following four games out with an ankle injury. Oweh’s back, but Ojabo remains on injured reserve due to ankle and knee problems.

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh is back on the practice field after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. Here is a look at Oweh at Wednesday’s media viewing portion of practice: pic.twitter.com/owd8De4gyq — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 18, 2023

Veterans Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are filling in admirably, but there are few other Ravens winning enough one-on-one matchups up front. Instead, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is having to lean into the blitz, with defensive backs accounting for five of the team’s 24 sacks.

It would make sense for the Ravens to acquire the kind of pass-rusher opponents need a plan to stop. That’s assuming the team can afford the deal.

Fortunately, the Ravens have $6,994,991 worth of space under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com. More than enough to accommodate the “one year, $561,111 (fully guaranteed)” contract Spielberger outlined.

Burns would also be a premium get, especially since the 0-6 Panthers would likely welcome the extra draft capital for their rebuild. Young seems more attainable, though, and this isn’t the first time a trade to the Ravens has been suggested.