Browns DE Myles Garrett Doubles Down on Lamar Jackson Comments

It has only been three days since Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett said that he believes Cincinatti Bengals‘ Joe Burrow is the better QB than Baltimore Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson. Garrett spoke to the media after Practice on Friday, November 10, where he was asked to follow up on those comments.

Garrett doubled down on his belief telling media, “He’s produced at a higher level at this point in his career, even though Lamar has an MVP and he’s more dynamic at what he do. I think the results that Burrow has… speak for themselves. Not saying that can’t change any given day. I’d give Burrow the nod for what he’s been able to accomplish.”

#Browns Myles Garrett on why he gives Joe Burrow the edge over #Ravens Lamar Jackson for right now pic.twitter.com/DNozR6F4MO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 10, 2023

Garrett seems to be speaking about Burrow’s playoff results as that is the only arena where you can say he truly is better than Jackson. Burrow is 5-2 in the playoffs and has reached a Super Bowl. Jackson on the other hand, is only 1-3 and has struggled in the postseason.

Jackson has played 29 games more than Burrow, so it is hard to compare their stats. Burrow averages more passing yards, but Jackson more than makes up for that with his rushing ability.

Head-to-Head Jackson is 3-1 when facing Burrow. Yes, football is a team sport, while Jackson has had the better defense around him, Burrow has had better weapons (Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins) around most of his career.

Jackson has two Pro Bowls versus Burrow who only has one. Garrett even pointed out the fact that Jackson has an MVP in this league, not the easiest task to accomplish.

Jackson has yet to comment on the initial statement or the follow-up. Jackson and the Ravens are focused on letting their play do the talking.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson has Dominated Browns

When you take into account the records and stats of these QBs against Garrett and the Browns you might be more confused.

Jackson is 7-3 against the Browns, with one of the losses being a game where he left after the 1st quarter due to a sprained ankle in 2021 and another where he came on in relief.

Jackson has tossed 13 touchdowns and rushed for another 6 touchdowns in eight true games against the Browns (excluding a game where he came on for relief of Joe Flacco and another where he was hurt after the first quarter).

He also has thrown for 1,590 passing yards and rushed for 597 yards, for a total of 2,187 total yards against the Browns defense over the years.

Two years ago today, Lamar Jackson returned to the field in epic fashion against the Browns after leaving with cramps to throw what was a go-ahead touchdown to Marquise Brown on fourth down late in the fourth quarter The Ravens would win the game 47-42 pic.twitter.com/BUHZRaW9YW — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) December 14, 2022

On the November 7 episode of FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show, host Kay Adams even pointed out that Garrett has only been able to bring Jackson down four times. This is low considering; they play twice a year and how prolific a rusher Garrett is.

Burrow on the other hand, has yet to sustain success against the Browns, going 1-5 with a loss earlier this year in Week 1. Burrow has poured on the yards and touchdowns against the Browns but keeps coming up short to start his career.

Friday’s Week 10 Injury Report Update Brings Good News

The Ravens received some much-needed good news following a grim Thursday, November 9, injury report. Almost everyone that was listed had a full practice according to the updated Friday, November 10, injury report (excluding Marcus Williams who was still limited with a hamstring).

The Ravens will hope to have a full contingent going into the key divisional matchup, with another divisional matchup only four days later against the Bengals.

Rookie sensation Keaton Mitchell popped up on the report Thursday, November 9. It’s great news that he was able to get in a full practice ahead of the weekend.

Morgan Moses got a third straight day of practices in, and the Ravens could use him against this aggressive front led by Garrett that the Browns have. The Browns will be throwing everything at the Ravens’ line to disrupt them. Moses returning to the right tackle spot would be a welcomed sight.

Williams has no injury designation going into the weekend. The belief is he will be returning to the lineup after a three-game absence. This should give defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald even more weapons to work with.