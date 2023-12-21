Ravens Urged to Trade David Ojabo for ‘Elite Pass-Rusher’

Injuries have meant the Baltimore Ravens haven’t got much from their investment in 2022 second-round draft pick David Ojabo. That could change if the Ravens trade the outside linebacker for “elite pass-rusher” Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers.

Ojabo, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, along with a third-rounder in 2025, would be enough to get Burns, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He noted how this deal would let the Panthers “load up on picks for a rebuild that’s going to take multiple years.”

Ballentine also believes acquiring Burns would give the Ravens “the chance to add an elite pass-rusher to an already great defense.” Specifically, the opportunity to pair edge-rusher Burns with dynamic defensive tackle Justin Madubuike “would break their Super Bowl window wide open.”

While this trade package would be a hefty one, the Ravens have at least shown interest in two-time Pro Bowler Burns in the past.

Ravens Have Previously Explored Trade for Brian Burns

The previous interest is confirmed by a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, cited by Ballentine. Schefter revealed on November 4 how “the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens also reached out to the Panthers about Burns,” before the NFL trade deadline.

Interest in Burns makes sense, despite the Ravens boasting the league’s toughest pass rush. Burns is an explosive outside pass-rusher who wins with first-step quickness and closing speed.

The 25-year-old also has a wide repertoire of moves to beat blockers. He showcased the variety of his rush plan to log this sack against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, highlighted by Fox Sports’ John Ellis.

Brian Burns picks up his third sack of the season—get a look at the outside-in move. Crosses 78 up. Derrick Brown wins his rep w ease, too. This should be happening on at least 75% of the pass drops, considering the matchups. pic.twitter.com/448mpr2FXn — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 24, 2023

Burns’ qualities have yielded six sacks, 18 pressures and 19 QB knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference. Those are solid numbers given how much the 2-12 Panthers have struggled this season.

Securing Burns would let the Ravens get younger at a key spot on their defense. Primary edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is 30, while Kyle Van Noy is 32.

Getting a younger, premium talent to support the veterans is going to cost a lot, but the Ravens can’t avoid the price if Burns is their preferred target. Not after the Panthers rejected two first-round picks from the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, per Schefter.

Perhaps a couple of picks and a pro-ready pass-rusher like Ojabo might be enough to swing a deal. Provided the Panthers believe Ojabo can stay healthy and reach his full potential.

David Ojabo Might Need Fresh Start

The ankle and knee problems that sent Ojabo to injured reserve in October were one more setback for the former Michigan standout. Even if Ojabo returns by training camp, as head coach John Harbaugh has predicted, he’ll still have missed all-but five games in two years.

Ojabo has the potential to be a game-wrecker, but the Ravens may prefer not to wait for him to realise it, if they can land an established force like Burns. That would be rough on Ojabo, but a fresh start might also be what he needs to finally make the grade in the NFL.

Playing time with the Ravens will he hard to come by since Clowney has impressed, while Odafe Oweh has earned comparisons with All-Pro Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett.

Putting Burns into the mix with Clowney and Oweh would made a pass rush leading the league with 50 sacks this season even more prolific.