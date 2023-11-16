Ravens Star Defensive Tackle Projected to Hit Big in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens front line has been a headache for opposing offenses to try and game plan against. A major reason is the emergence of defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

The issue for the Ravens is Madubuike is set to hit free agency during the 2024 offseason, and according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler, he should be a hot commodity. ESPN released their top-25 free agents for the upcoming offseason, and Madubuike made the list at 13.

Madubuike was drafted by the Ravens in the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL draft and has been a constant contributor to the Ravens’ defense. He will only be 26 entering the 2024 NFL season and will have plenty of prime years left for a team desiring his services.

I know it’s a bit early for this, but if the Ravens let Justin Madubuike hit FA, Texans need to do everything in their power to bring him home! Breakout season with 8.5 sacks, 33 pressures, and 23 run stops. Perfect scheme fit! #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/hLBux62h2b — Cody Johnson (@FB_LoneStar) November 14, 2023

“Madubuike has already recorded a career high 8.5 sacks this season after posting 5.5 in 2022,” according to Bowen. The former 3rd rounder has the ability to blow up any offensive play.

Best of all he shows the explosiveness that teams crave. Bowen believes Madubuike has the tools teams look for.

“The foot quickness jumps on the tape, as does the short-area juice, which allows Madubuike to leverage blocker and create interior pressure.”

The fourth-year player has increased production across the board. In 10 games he has 33 combined tackles, 17 QB hits, and the aforementioned 8.5 sacks.

Justin Madubuike is up to 8.5 sacks right now👀 On pace for 14.5 😤 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/fVRmP1WQ6n — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® (@NewEraZach) November 13, 2023

He has bloomed from just a run stopper into a game-wrecker for the Ravens.

Madubuike Will Be in Line for Giant Pay Raise

According to Fowler, “While [Kansas City Chiefs] Chris Jones and [Miami Dolphins] Christian Wilkins are the more well-known names at interior defensive line, Madubuike is also in line to earn big dollars in March.”

Being spoken in the same sentence as those two names may scare the Ravens’ front office, as both Jones and Wilkins will be in line to set the market in terms of DT contracts.

However, Madubuike is unlikely to reach that level of contract, unless he continues to have a huge year. Though, he will command more than the 3-year, $15.75 million contract his teammate Broderick Washington received earlier this season.

Madubuike currently has a cap hit of only $3,015,420.

Fowler points out that the New York Giants could be a potential suitor. “The Giants need a Leonard Williams replacement, and defensive coordinator [defensive coordinator] Wink Martindale could tap into his old team’s current roster for help.”

Madubuike is familiar with Martindale’s system, so it could be a seamless transition for him. Fowler thinks of Madubuike as a “major disruptor in the Ravens’ 3-4 scheme.”

Ravens Will be Faced With Multiple Players Needing a Raise

Unfortunately, the Ravens may be forced to make tough decisions come the 2024 offseason.

Madubuike won’t be the only Raven defender up for a pay day at the end of the season. The Ravens will have 23 players reach free agency with 13 of them being defenders.

They are projected to have about $13.5 million cap space available during the offseason. They could create more if they part ways with offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Other than Madubuike, both Geno Stone and Patrick Queen will be up for massive raises.

The @Ravens defense is stacked with playmakers: ⭐ Geno Stone: leads league in INTs (5)

⭐ Justin Madubuike: leads interior DLs in sacks (6.5)

⭐ Roquan Smith: 4th in league for tackles (82) pic.twitter.com/EW2hIw4HAg — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2023

Queen, according to SPOTRAC’s market value predictor is at a $17 million potential value. Stone is having a breakout season that will put him in line for a huge pay raise with the top safeties.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce will be a free agent well. He is 31 years old, so it’s not a question of a large contract, but the potential of losing another DT if he were to leave as well.

The Ravens could look to bring Madubuike and Stone back on $7-10 million contracts and part ways with Queen. General Manager Eric DeCosta will need to get creative to stay under the cap and hold this stellar defense together.