Ravens’ Breakout Running Back Appears on Injury Report

Sometimes winning the Super Bowl takes equal parts talent and equal parts luck. Most of that luck factor involves injuries to key players.

On Thursday, November 9, the Baltimore Ravens released their injury report heading into the weekend. The report had an addition leaving fans concerned.

The new addition was rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who appeared to breakout this past weekend in a 37-3 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The undrafted star was a limited participant with a hamstring issue, something you never want to hear with running backs.

Mitchell was not listed on the Wednesday, November 8, injury report. This does lend some reason to being a bit concerned.

The rookie is coming off a 9 carry, 138-yard, 1 touchdown week, where he also won the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Mitchell became a fan favorite after the Week 9 matchup promising “more games like this.”

RB @_KeatonMitchell has been voted the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week!! pic.twitter.com/wI3siK7CIN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2023

He brings an explosive quickness to the Ravens’ backfield that compliments starter Gus Edwards well. Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken spoke about Mitchell to the media on Thursday, November 9. Monken told reporters, “Thought he did a great job playing behind his pads. He showed good vision. There were runs that should have been 4 or 5, he got 7 or 8 [yards].”

Injury Report Filled With Injured Ravens

Fans released a collective sigh of relief when the Wednesday, November 8, injury report was released. There were only three Ravens listed, and one of the listings was good news.

Right tackle Morgan Moses returned to practice in a full capacity after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury. The other two listed players were wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was receiving a “rest” day, and nose tackle Michael Pierce with an illness.

That relief was short lived as the injury report for Thursday, November 9, was filled with ailing Ravens. Besides the aforementioned Mitchell, Rashod Batemen (back) and star corner Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) were limited participants in practice.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis did not practice in any capacity with an illness, and Pierce was still not able to practice due to illness.

There was some good news mixed in though. Moses put in a second full day of practice and should be in line to start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Beckham returned to practice in a full capacity, and Marcus Williams had a full practice as well.

All Hands-on Deck for the Ravens

The Ravens have a critical matchup against the Browns for Week 10. The last time these two teams met was Week 4, where the Ravens beat down the Browns 28-3.

Linebacker Roquan Smith spoke earlier this week about “closing the bank.” The Ravens will need all their stars, on both side of the ball, to suit up on Sunday for the divisional matchup.

Coach John Harbaugh spoke on Wednesday, November 8, about the upcoming game saying, “Division rival, very good football team, we know what kind of games these are in our division and then we’re excited to be at home.”

"We just want to talk with our pads." https://t.co/4cpQlkMt3t — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 9, 2023

Harbaugh encouraged fans to be “disruptors.” Harbaugh understands that the Browns are going to come out fired up trying to avenge their last loss to the Ravens. Describing the Browns defense as, “They know who they are. They play very well, very hard.”

The x-factor in this game will be if quarterback Deshaun Watson plays. Harbaugh describes him as a “playmaker.”

Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 gives the Ravens a 71% chance of victory over the Browns, with a -6-point expected win margin. If the Ravens can follow through, they will hold the keys to the division even tighter.