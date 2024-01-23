Ravens Predicted to Draft Rising SEC Corner in Kiper Jr.’s First Mock

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the four teams left in the NFL that doesn’t know which pick they’ll have in this year’s draft, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start looking at who they might select.

28 teams have already begun to focus on next season and much of the Ravens’ roster for next season is already set.

With all of that information already available, mock drafts have started to pour in and the latest mock draft comes from one of the biggest names in draft analysis.

On January 23, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his first predictions for the first round of the 2024 draft and had the Ravens making an interesting selection.

Kiper Jr. predicted that the Ravens would use the draft’s 31st pick to select Missouri corner Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Rakestraw Jr.’s Rising Draft Stock

The 2023 college football season was a big one for both the Missouri football program and for Rakestraw Jr.’s draft prospects.

The Tigers put together their best season in a decade, finishing 11-2 and claiming the 8th spot in the season’s final rankings.

The team’s defense was a major bright spot as they were 26th in the country in points allowed. That defense was on full display during a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

That success put the spotlight on Missouri and Rakestraw Jr. has benefited.

The standout corner has consistently worked his way into the first round of mock drafts. A CBS mock even had him as high as pick 13.

In Kiper Jr.’s mock, he worked his way ahead of fellow SEC corner Kool-Aid McKinstry who has gotten much more national attention over the course of his college career.

Despite not recording an interception this past season, the strong coverage ability he put on display against some of the best offenses the SEC has to offer will make him an interesting prospect in the 2024 draft.

He also fills one of the Ravens’ biggest needs.

Ravens’ Needs in 2024 Draft

You wouldn’t expect the team with the NFL’s best record to have much of a list of actual needs heading into the draft, but the Ravens actually do have a few different positions they might need to fill in April.

One thing they already know that they’ll need is a corner. They need an upgrade across from Marlon Humphrey if they’re going to remain football’s best defense.

The rest of their needs will depend on how they handle their free agent class. The team has a ton of talent with expiring contracts.

If Justin Madubuike leaves after an All-Pro season, the team will need to bring in a defensive lineman to try and replace his production.

The Ravens and Odell Beckham Jr. could also part ways, which would leave the team looking for a WR2.

If Jadeveon Clowney leaves, the team could look for help on the edge.

They also could lose another All-Pro in Patrick Queen, which would leave an opening at inside linebacker.

It shouldn’t be something they address early in the draft, but they could also be looking for a running back with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both heading for free agency and Keaton Mitchell recovering from a torn ACL.

Right now, cornerback looks like it should be the focus in round one, but the Ravens’ roster could look very different by the time the draft rolls around.