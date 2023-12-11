Ravens Get ‘Encouraging News’ About Kyle Hamilton’s Injury: Report

The Baltimore Ravens don’t need to worry too much about the status of safety Kyle Hamilton for the rest of the season.

Not based on “encouraging news” about the knee injury the second-year pro suffered during Week 14’s 37-31 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.

Head coach John Harbaugh called Hamilton “day to day” when speaking with reporters on Monday, December 11. Harbaugh also said Hamilton “will have a chance to play in this game,” referring to Week 15’s tough road trip to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Kyle Hamilton looks like he'll be day-to day… He'll have a chance to play in this game. Devin Duvernay might be a little more extended." pic.twitter.com/d630ABdq6R — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2023

The positive news was provided after Hamilton underwent an MRI on Monday, and the procedure revealed a “sprained MCL,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s colleague Jamison Hensley called the update “encouraging news.”

It’s an apt description considering Hamilton’s status as arguably the most dynamic playmaker on a loaded Ravens defense. The early prognosis wasn’t good after Hamilton left the field at M&T Bank Stadium in the first quarter. He returned, but took another inadvertent shot to the knee in the third period.

Hensley noted, “It initially appeared that Hamilton significantly injured his left knee,” a view seemingly endorsed by David J. Chao of Sports Injury Central.

Instead, it sounds as though Hamilton will be back sooner rather than later. That’s a huge boost, not only for the Ravens’ collective chances of success, but also for the player’s prospects of gaining league-wide recognition for his talents.

Ravens Need Kyle Hamilton Healthy for Playoff Push

A healthy Hamilton will be key for the Ravens’ playoff push. The team is currently the top seed in the AFC playoff picture at 10-3.

Hamilton and a multi-faceted defense are the main reason why the Ravens are where they are. His range of skills are suited to defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s creative schemes.

At various points this season, Hamilton has excelled in both phases for Baltimore’s defense. He was a standout in coverage earlier in the campaign, per Pro Football Focus.

Kyle Hamilton in coverage this season: ⚫️ 17 targets

🟣 2 first downs allowed

⚫️ 1 interception

🟣 50.6 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/a5qeJ35qxJ — PFF (@PFF) October 14, 2023

No. 14 has also been a key component of Macdonald’s pressure packages. The defensive back has registered three sacks and seven pressures while blitzing 27 times.

More than his statistics, Hamilton is allowing the Ravens to disguise pressure and coverage. He did the latter by bailing from the slot to play middle linebacker and break up this pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, highlighted by Nate Tice of The Athletic.

watch Kyle Hamilton before and after the snap pic.twitter.com/D1OsqATIak — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 17, 2023

So much of what the Ravens do is dependent on where Hamilton lines up. It’s one reason why he’s been tipped as an under-the-radar candidate to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Hamilton will be needed if the Ravens are going to stay atop the conference.

Ravens’ Defense Needs Its Best Players to Secure Homefield

Securing home-field advantage is in sight for the Ravens, but it won’t be easy in a loaded conference. The Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Jaguars all remain in the mix as teams capable of beating the Ravens to the punch.

All three can match the Ravens on offense, but the league’s toughest defense gives Baltimore the edge. Macdonald’s unit is underpinned by elite talent at every level, including Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

No other AFC contender can compete with the Ravens’ star power defensively. The more times Harbaugh’s team gets to put the full unit on the field, the more likely the Ravens are to be playing on home soil deep into January.