Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Calls Out NFL in Deleted Post

Team chemistry can be just as important as talent when it comes to winning a championship. Well, the Baltimore Ravens defense certainly have each other’s backs on and off the field.

On Thursday, November 2 New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was announced as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month. While Jets fans celebrated this, not everyone found this to be the correct choice.

Specifically, Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey voiced some displeasure about the pick. Humphrey posted on his Instagram story, which is no longer available, an image of Williams’ announcement with the words “I’m not hating but someone had a 4 interceptions in October….”

The player Humphrey is referencing is Ravens safety Geno Stone. Stone is having a fantastic year filling in for the injured Marcus Williams. Stone has been widely praised by both his teammates and coaches for the role he has played on this defense.

The Jets and Ravens are both top defenses, so this could just be a matter of pride for the whole Ravens defense. This also could just be Humphrey being a good and supportive teammate having Stone’s back.

Either one of these players have a good case for being the right pick. It could be an interesting talking point if these two teams do meet in the playoffs.

Ravens Safety Stone in Rare Company

As good as Williams was, there is a strong argument (hating or not) that Stone should have been picked for the AFC defensive player of the month.

Humphrey is absolutely right that Stone should have been considered for the award (he probably was). He capped off his month of October with another big game for the Ravens.

The safety picked off his fifth pass of the season during the Ravens Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Stone took the NFL interceptions lead with the pick.

YOUR NFL INTERCEPTIONS LEADER @GenoStone22 DOES IT AGAIN!!! Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/bpagehe8bK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 29, 2023

Stone found himself in the company of Ravens royalty with this interception. According to NFL Stats, “He’s tied with Ed Reed for the most INTs by a Raven through the 1st 8 games of the season.”

That is a name you want to be associated with not just as a Raven but as a safety too. Stone is a former seventh round pick being talked about in the same sentences as one of the best to ever do it.

He was forced to step into the starting spot with the injuries to the Ravens safety corps. In the five October games Stone put up: 10 combined tackles, four interceptions, and four pass deflections.

Pro Football Focus ranks Stone at an 85.9 on the season. Just to put that into perspective, it’s better than fellow safeties Kyle Hamilton, and Williams (Marcus).

Stone has been a critical component for the Ravens and can be pointed to as a reason the Ravens are 6-2 atop the AFC North.

Stone picked a good time to have his breakout year as this is a contract year. If he keeps this up, he will earn himself a giant payday and he will deserve it.

Jets Linebacker Williams Having a Breakout Year

When you think about a star Jets defender with the last name Williams you probably think about Quinnen Williams. However, its older brother Quincy that is having the breakout year for the Jets defense.

The best of @quincywilliams_ in October. (and there was a lot of it) pic.twitter.com/Dt80SrfBul — New York Jets (Thomas Morstead Fan Account) (@nyjets) November 2, 2023

The former Jacksonville Jaguar was claimed off waivers in September 2021. He has been a diamond in the rough find for general manager Joe Douglas.

The Jets rewarded Williams with a 3-year $18 million contract this past offseason. If you ask Jets fans, he has been worth every penny.

This year he has been on another level. In seven games this season he already has 71 combined tackles, two sacks, and 6 pass deflections.

PFF has rated Williams at an 88.6 on the season, which is good enough for 5th amongst all linebackers.

He also has developed a knack for key defensive plays. In the Jets Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos, he sacked and forced a fumble to end the game.

In the month of October, according to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini, Williams had “45 tackles, 6 TFLs [tackles for loss], 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.”

The biggest stat for the Jets though was the three wins they picked up to get back into the playoff picture.