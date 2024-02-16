Ravens’ Starter Highlighted as Attractive Trade Target for 49ers and Saints

The Baltimore Ravens could receive a few phone calls on starters as they look to shed salary and make adjustments to their roster for 2024. One key position that teams are typically looking for quality starters or depth pieces is offensive tackle, thus making Ravens OL Morgan Moses an attractive target.

Specifically, Bleacher Report’s Kris Knox writes both the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers could be interested in the veteran lineman as a top trade target.

Both the Saints and 49ers struggled with their pass protection and could benefit from bringing in a veteran lineman to help anchor the line.

Ravens RT Morgan Moses (78) has been WRECKING people this season pic.twitter.com/951a8rxGtj — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) September 21, 2023

The lineman finished his second season with the Ravens and in the two years he has had 17 starts (2022) and 14 starts (2023) at the tackle position.

Moses has played mostly right tackle most of his career with the Washington Commanders and New York Jets. However, he has been a versatile weapon for the Ravens switching between the left and the right when Ronnie Stanley was not available.

Moses will be 33 years old by the start of the 2024 season, but he could be a plug and play starter. He was graded 80.4 according to Pro Football Focus, which would give him the 10th best grade for all tackles in the NFL.

49ers Need Upgrade at RT Position for 2024

The 49ers are coming off a disappointing end-of-season 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. They like the Ravens will be looking to make small tweaks to get them back for the 2024 season.

Knox believes that upgrading at the right tackle will be a top priority. He wrote, “San Francisco needs an upgrade at right tackle and could look to move Colton McKivitz as part of that plan.”

Knox goes on to write, “McKivitz has been a liability at right tackle, responsible for two penalties and nine sacks allowed during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.”

Patrick Mahomes will get the headlines. But Chris Jones: 1) Game saving pressure vs Josh Allen and the Bills 2) Should have had a safety vs the Ravens on a no-call 3) Saved Brock Purdy OT TD to Jennings (unblocked) Super Bowl hero vs 49ers pic.twitter.com/1X0ugCSMbg — Carter B (@CarterthePower) February 12, 2024

The 49ers line held up decently during the Super Bowl only allowing 1.0 sack on QB Brock Purdy, but he appeared to be under pressure much of the night.

“Making a play for Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses, who is entering the final year of his contract, would make plenty of sense,” Knox explained.

Trading for Moses Better Protects Saints QB Derek Carr

Saints Quarterback Derek Carr took a beating this season and found himself leaving games due to injury because of it. He was sacked 31 times this season (almost two sacks per game), which was the 15th most.

Knox wrote, “The Saints need to do a better job of protecting quarterback Derek Carr, though trading for a starting-caliber lineman with virtually no cap space would be extremely difficult.”

According to OverTheCap the Saints are $83 million above the cap, so they will need to make a slew of moves before focusing on making additions. Due to this, Knox points out, “New Orleans’ options will be limited to players on budget deals, like Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses.”

Moses being on an expiring contract, and as Knox puts it “modest base salary,” makes the starting tackle a prime target for the Saints.

Ravens Would Look to Get Younger in NFL Draft at Tackle

The question will be if the Ravens believe trading Moses is in their best interest. Stanley has had injury concerns in the past and the Ravens could look to release him to create cap space.

Patrick Mekari filled in admirably when Stanley or Moses were unavailable but he is still a raw talent. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine called Moses a “Top Trade Asset” for the Ravens though.

He reasoned, “Morgan Moses has put together a strong season, but the Ravens should be looking to get younger at the position.”

“Teams desperate to upgrade at tackle might be willing to part with a valuable draft pick and the Ravens would clear $5.5 million,” Balletine explained. General manager Eric DeCosta could then use one of those picks to draft an offensive tackle.

In a mock draft, Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema envisioned a trade between the Minnesota Vikings and the Ravens, where Baltimore received the No.42 pick and used it to select Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie.

If the Ravens could extract a similar or higher pick for Moses, they could tap into the deep tackle class this year.