Ex-Ravens WR Steve Smith Sr. Trolls Steelers With His Apparel Choice

Once a Baltimore Raven, always a Baltimore Raven. That is what it looked like during the pre-game broadcast of the December 7, Thursday Night Football game.

Former Ravens receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. was on the sidelines prior to the Week 14 game between the Patriots and the Steelers.

His clothing choice got the attention of some rival Steelers fans as well as his sideline colleague, Mike Garafolo. Smith was wearing a pair of gloves that happened to have a purple and black bird on them.

Smith was asked why he chose to wear Ravens gloves, to a Steelers home game on top of it, and he responded, “Because just like the Ravens at the top of the division, I just picked them up out of my glove drawer and guess what they were on top.”

The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 9-3 with the Cleveland Browns now two games behind the surging Ravens. The Steelers fell to 7-6 after their 21-18 loss against the Patriots and are now 2.5 games back.

Steelers fans did not appreciate the glove choice, with some booing when asked what they thought about them.

Smith told an anecdote of a fan telling him to take the gloves off with the Ex-WR retorting, “Come take them off me little homie!”

Steve Smith Was a Fan Favorite in Short Time With Ravens

The way Smith represents the Ravens, many would think he was a lifelong Raven. In fact, Smith was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 3rd round of the 2001 NFL draft.

Smith had a spectacular 13-year career with the Panthers, going to the Pro Bowl five times and was First-Team All-Pro twice. The Utah product had 836 catches for 12,197 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns during his time there.

He joined the Ravens during the 2014 season during his age-35 season. Smith proceeded to play three solid years for the Ravens giving them solid contributions at the receiver position.

In 37 games with the Ravens (he only played 7 during the 2015 season due to a torn Achilles), he had 195 catches for 2,534 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Smith originally planned to retire after the 2015 season but changed his mind and returned for a third year following his Achilles injury.

In two playoff games with the Ravens, Smith had 8 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. This included 5 catches for 101 yards to defeat the aforementioned Steelers.

Smith retired at the end of the 2016 season with career totals of 1031 catches (12th all-time) for 14,731 receiving yards (8th all-time) and 81 touchdowns (tied for 31st).

Thursday’s Week 14 Injury Report Had QB Lamar Jackson Listed

Thursday, December 7’s injury report brought some news for Ravens fans. Quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice with an illness.

Luckily, according to Baltimore’s editorial director Ryan Mink, “Lamar Jackson is back at practice today [Friday, December 8] after missing yesterday due to illness.”

Jackson’s return to practice should put an end to any speculation about the star QB missing the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed practice on Wednesday, December 6 also due to illness, so it could be a bug going around the locker room.

Some other injury nuggets from the report included, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike getting a full practice in after being limited Wednesday.

Madubuike is recovering from a concussion suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 and looks like he will be ready for Sunday.

It also appears corner Marlon Humphrey will make his return to game action against the Rams. Humphrey has been out since Week 10 against the Browns when he suffered a calf injury, that looked a lot worse.

Mink also noted, “The only Raven not spotted at Friday’s practice is WR Odell Beckham Jr., who may just be getting a rest day.”

Fans will need to wait for the official injury report to come out to see if something popped up for one of their Week 14 captains.