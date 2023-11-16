Ray Lewis Explains Why Roquan Smith Can End Ravens Drought

Ray Lewis knows what it takes to win Super Bowls with the Baltimore Ravens, and he thinks Roquan Smith understands too. Lewis, perhaps the greatest middle linebacker of all time, has endorsed Smith as his natural successor, both for his on-field play and ability to be a leader for the Ravens.

Lewis told ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “When you look around the league, there’s only a handful of leaders that can actually lead a team to a championship. I think Roquan is one of them.”

Ending a Super Bowl-drought that now stretches beyond a decade is a tall order for Smith. Fortunately, he has one key quality to help keep these Ravens in the title mix.

Specifically, Lewis believes Smith “has a personality that is similar to my personality on how you engage other people to get them to play outside of who they are.”

Similarities to Lewis’ vocal and intense style of leadership have been noticed by more than one member of the Ravens’ defense. The unit has made significant strides since Smith arrived as part of a mid-season trade with the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Roquan Smith Taking Cue from Ray Lewis’ Leadership Style

Lewis led the Ravens with aggression and enthusiasm. Those same traits underpinned Smith’s intense speech before the Ravens thumped the Detroit Lions 38-6 in Week 7.

Roquan Smith shared the message behind his fiery pre-game speech. 😤 pic.twitter.com/XfBsefQ8XU — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2023

Smith himself admitted, “honestly, man, some words sound like something Ray would say,” per Hensley. Taking his cue from Lewis’ in-your-face style of leadership has extended to Smith’s interactions with other members of Baltimore’s defense.

Edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney described how Smith sets an example: “He’s bringing the best out of a lot of guys around him. When you have a leader like that, that’s going to put it all out there not just on Sundays, but on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, the whole week … it rubs off on people. It’s contagious.”

Smith’s example extends to holding fellow defensive players accountable. Hensley described how Smith called out All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for missing a charity event: “Smith later talked to Humphrey, saying, ‘Man, you don’t ever come to the things you’re supposed to.'”

Acting like Lewis in the locker room is one thing, but Smith has also merited comparisons to No. 52 on the field.

Roquan Smith a Catalyst for Super Bowl-Ready Defense

The Ravens’ Smith-led defense has looked ready for the Super Bowl for most of this season. It’s a group that’s allowed a league-low 13 touchdowns, per Fox Sports, while the 273.6 yards allowed per game is second only to the Cleveland Browns.

Smith is the most productive and versatile player on one of the NFL’s toughest defenses. He’s the leading tackler with 108 stops. Aside from bringing down ball-carriers, Smith’s impact is showing up in every phase.

Highlights from Robert Mays of The Athletic show Smith dropping into coverage, chasing down and tackling a receiver in space, and getting his hands on the ball in the end zone, all against the Lions.

Three plays from Roquan Smith on a single drive against the Lions today. pic.twitter.com/Ww3tVNqP0E — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 23, 2023

Putting Smith into the lineup for the cost of a second-round draft pick now looks like a bargain. His presence is helping everybody look better, with inside linebacker Patrick Queen, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Kyle Hamilton all making more plays since Smith’s arrival.

Improvements from his teammates can be traced back to Smith taking some choice advice from Lewis. The latter dispensed some wisdom at last year’s Pro Bowl, according to Hensley: “The great ones are remembered by how they get everybody else playing beside them. So you got to get everybody seeing what you see.”

Lewis was urging Smith to get Ravens defenders talking more often. Shared ownership of the defense was something Lewis fostered during a decorated 17-year career that ended with winning a second Super Bowl after the 2012 season. The Ravens haven’t been back to the big game since.

Smith and his defense will need to at least maintain their current levels if this year’s Ravens are going to end the drought.