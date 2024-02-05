Ravens Can Save on Cap by Cutting $99 Million Starter: Analyst

The 2024 offseason may be one of the more critical periods the Baltimore Ravens have faced in recent years. Coming off a 17-10 loss in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens will be challenged to improve the team while battling their dwindling cap.

Glenn Erby, writer for USA Today’s Ravens Wire, wrote about how the Ravens could clear up cap space for the offseason. Erby’s largest cost-saving move would be, “Post June 1 Cut —Ronnie Stanley.”

By cutting the starting left tackle post June 1, the Ravens could save “$15,000,000,” according to Erby. Erby does point out there would still be about a $11 million dead cap hit with this move, but it may be time for the Ravens to move on.

The Ravens currently only have about $7.3 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. Clearing up $15 million would help the Ravens have flexibility in addressing their needs in the offseason.

Stanley has been injury prone over the last five years. Erby wrote, “He played seven games between the 2020 and 2021 seasons and missed five in 2022.”

The injury plagued tackle’s struggles continued this year. “In 2023, Stanley missed four games, dealt with injuries throughout this season, and spent the final stretch on a pitch count,” Erby points out.

The pitch count is a reference towards the end of the season where fellow tackle Morgan Moses and Stanley were being rotated to protect their health.

All-Pro Days of Ravens’ Stanley Behind Him

The Ravens drafted Stanley with the 6th overall pick in the 2016 draft to solidify their line and be the blindside blocker. In Stanley’s first four seasons the most games he ever missed in a season was four.

In 2019, while protecting QB Lamar Jackson, Stanley was named a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro at the position.

“When Stanley is healthy, he’s a solid player but hasn’t been a Pro Bowler or All-Pro player since 2019,” Erby wrote.

In October 2020 Stanley signed a huge five-year, $98.75 million contract extension locking him in following his All-Pro season. However, the injury problems started immediately with Stanely suffering a severe ankle injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stanely was unable to play the rest of the season and then only played 1 game in 2021 due to another ankle injury.

This season has been an up-and-down ride for the starting tackle as he has struggled with inconsistent play as well as injuries. Erby points out, “In 2023, Stanley finished 37th in PFF’s overall grades, 22nd in pass blocking, and 41st in run blocking behind backup Patrick Mekari (who filled in for both tackles as needed).”

Stanley’s 37th ranking put him last for offensive tackles on the Ravens behind both Mekari and Moses. The Ravens would need to replace Stanley, but they could give Mekari a shot at the starting job who ranked 31st in his limited role.

Moses has one more year on his deal at a reasonable number and he was graded 10 out of 81 tackles. The Ravens could turn to a Moses/Mekari combo, while also bringing in other free agents or draft prospects to address the position.

Ravens Need to Create Flexibility for Free Agency

The Ravens are facing an offseason where on both the offensive and defensive side the of the ball they are at risk of losing top talent.

On the defensive side of the ball breakouts DT Justin Madubuike, LB Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone all will be looking for massive paydays. Veteran contributors OLB Jadeveon Clowney and CB Ronald Darby will also be looking to secure contracts off strong years.

Madubuike and Queen could be looking at large contracts that force general manager Eric DeCosta to make tough choices.

Offensively, WR Odell Beckham Jr., RBs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, backup QB Tyler Huntley and OL Kevin Zeitler will all be free agents. Zeitler had a strong year at the guard position for the Ravens and could find his talents in wide demand.

If the Ravens lose Zeitler they may not be able to have the flexibility to cut Stanley as the line could face too much turnover.

Under the Ravens current cap situation, they could lose a majority of these players. DeCosta will need to create some magic under the cap to keep this championship core intact while also filling any holes.