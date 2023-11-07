Ravens’ LB Roquan Smith has Scary Message for Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens start a critical stretch of games this week with a Week 10 matchup against division opponent the Cleveland Browns. If the Ravens want to prove themselves as Super Bowl contenders, these are the games they need to show up for.

Linebacker Roquan Smith understands just how important this matchup is. Smith joined “The Vault: A Podcast Covering the Baltimore Ravens” to discuss the previous and upcoming matchups.

Smith’s message to the Browns, “Make no mistake about it, it’s our home. We gotta defend it by any means necessary. We got invaders coming to town, so what are you going to do? I’m going to definitely look myself in the mirror every day and I know what I’m going to do.”

That kind of message will have fans ready to run through the wall for this team. Smith has been an absolute lightning bolt for this defense since he was acquired from the Chicago Bears at the trade deadline last year.

One year ago today, the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith from the Bears for a 2nd-round pick, a 5th-round pick, and A.J. Klein The move has worked out in every way, with Smith providing incredible on-field play and leadership while fitting in seamlessly pic.twitter.com/C96rrH5gDU — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 31, 2023

The last time these two teams met in Week 4 the Ravens blew out the Browns 28-3. Smith talked about that as well saying, “Those guys are going to come in here pissed off, and rightfully so after the last game because it’s a totally new game, new week. But we’re excited for the challenge and we can’t wait to look it in the face. Chin up, chest out”

The difference here is Deshaun Watson should be starting at quarterback for the Browns. The Ravens will need to bring their A game this week.

Ravens Defense Up for the Challenge

Naturally, Smith was asked about his thoughts on the defense, and he had this to say, “We really shouldn’t let people do anything. We should just control everything. Almost like a dictatorship. We control what you do.”

The crazy thing is he is not wrong. It looked like a “dictatorship” on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, who the Ravens dominated. Geno Smith was sacked four times, threw an interception, and just looked out of whack all day.

The Ravens are able to send waves of pass rushers at opposing offensive lines until they break.

With studs like Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Queen, Michael Pierce, and of course Smith this team will have you on your heels at all times.

The way Smith described the defense ahead of the matchup with the Seahawks was, “We’re some angry birds over this way, so we’re gonna definitely express that on Sunday.”

The Ravens defense went out and did exactly that, and they will again look to defend their turf against the Browns.

Roquan Raves About Rookie Keaton Mitchell

The offense had a day too and that did not go unnoticed by Smith.

Keaton Mitchell had a big day on Sunday in relief of starter Gus Edwards. The rookie had 9 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie Keaton Mitchell gained +108 rushing yards over expected on 9 carries, the most a running back has gained in a single game since Week 10, 2020 (Ronald Jones, +110). Mitchell had played just 2 snaps all season before playing 13 (21.0%) in Week 9.#BALvsSEA | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/9eUTemLKkV — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 5, 2023

He showed explosiveness to the edge and had fans and teammates raving about him after the game.

Smith talked about how good the rookie is saying, “I’m sure after a couple plays, you’ll get very winded with speed of that nature. … It seems like he hides in little holes, almost like a foxhole. And then somehow he pops out.”

The Ravens suffered an early season loss of starter J.K. Dobbins in Week 1 against the Houston Texans and turned to Edwards and Justice Hill to carry the load since. Mitchell could lighten the load for both players, as well as provide value as a home run hitter in the backfield.

There is a saying that the rich get richer, and this certainly feels like one of those situations for a deep Ravens team.