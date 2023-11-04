Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum ‘Had Issues Dealing With’ Pro-Bowl Seahawks Star

Matchups in the trenches decide most games in the NFL, so the Baltimore Ravens should be concerned about Tyler Linderbaum facing the Seattle Seahawks. Specifically, concerned about how the center will match up against Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

The Seahawks added Williams from the New York Giants in a trade, and he’s ready to start his first game for his new team in Week 9. That could be tough for Linderbaum, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic: “As a rookie, Linderbaum played one of his worst games against the New York Giants and had issues dealing with Williams.”

Zrebiec pointed out “Linderbaum, though, is a much different player than he was in Week 6 of last season.” The second-year lineman is playing at a higher level, but Seattle’s defensive front presents challenges beyond the presence of Williams.

Tyler Linderbaum Must Avoid Repeat of Giants Nightmare

Linderbaum was toyed with by the Giants’ defensive front when the Ravens lost 24-20 at MetLife Stadium. Although it’s worth noting most of Linderbaum’s problems came when pitted against All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, not Williams.

Lawrence bullying the rookie pivot to apply pressure on the pocket was highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Dexter Lawrence's pressures and his sack from Sunday's win over the #Ravens #Giants pic.twitter.com/ZV7185Kmfo — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 18, 2022

Williams was also a factor, but he’s not the only member of the Seahawks’ D-line Linderbaum will need to keep eyes on. There’s also Jarran Reed, a capable veteran with 31 career sacks.

Reed logged two of those quarterback takedowns against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Including this fourth-down sack of Andy Dalton.

A Reed and Williams double act could give Linderbaum the same problems he experienced against Williams and Lawrence. The player calling signals at the heart of Baltimore’s O-line will also need to worry about additional linemen like Dre’Mont Jones and Myles Adams, along with edge-rushes Boye Mafe and Frank Clark.

Williams will officially be added to this imposing group after Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the new acquisition will play at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 5, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Pete Carroll says, yes, Leonard Williams will make his #Seahawks debut on the D-line at Baltimore: “He looked exactly like we had hoped. No problem with him learning the scheme and the principles…He just rolled right with it. We got after him a little bit in the meetings." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 3, 2023

Williams being on the field will accurately gauge how well Linderbaum has developed since his rookie year.

Tyler Linderbaum Becoming Elite

He was solid after being selected 25th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, but Linderbaum is becoming elite during his second season in the pros. The former Iowa standout has made tremendous strides keeping the pocket clean for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Linderbaum hasn’t given up a sack or hit from “219 pass blocking snaps,” according to PFF BAL Ravens.

Tyler Linderbaum: 219 pass blocking snaps this season without allowing a sack or QB hit 💪 pic.twitter.com/sPHSwGHPyi — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 31, 2023

Numbers like this are underpinning a campaign that could end with Jackson earning the league-wide MVP award for the second time in his career. Just as important, Linderbaum is knocking open enough holes to keep an injury-hit running game viable.

No. 64 blocked two defenders to ensure a rushing touchdown for Gus Edwards against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The impressive “combo block” was highlighted by film analyst Cole Jackson.

Linderbaum making more plays like this can help the Ravens beat one of the best teams in the NFC. The Seahawks are yielding just 3.6 yards per carry on the ground, but Linderbaum could change that.

The man over the ball can also keep Jackson clean against a pass rush with an impressive 26 sacks. If Jackson has enough time, he’ll put the points on the board the Ravens need to secure a notable road win.