Ravens Urged to Poach Speedster Third-Round RB From Super Bowl Rivals

The Baltimore Ravens are firing on all cylinders after their 33-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. However, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Ravens could add a piece at running back, thus solidifying a shallow position.

Ballentine believes the Ravens should look to add 49ers RB Tyrion Davis-Price from the 49ers’ practice squad. “Tyrion Davis-Price ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at 211 pounds in the combine,” Ballentine explains.

The speedster could add an element back to the Ravens offense they lost when Keaton Mitchell was lost for the season.

Davis-Price has not played much in two years according to Ballentine, “He has only played seven games since being drafted in the third round by the Niners.”

The 49ers are deep at the running back position with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey leading a group including, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason who have all shown flashes when given the chance.

Davis-Price has 40 total rushes for 120 yards, and only has 6 rushes for 21 yards this season against the Dallas Cowboys. While his professional numbers are not inspiring, the LSU product did rush for 1003 yards as a junior for the Tigers.

“Finding a younger back on another practice squad could be the move…. He would be worth a shot on the active roster if the Ravens want to add a back before the postseason,” Ballentine writes.

Ravens Running Backs Struggle Without Keaton Mitchell

Ballentine understands how big of a loss the injury of Mitchell was. He wrote, “The season-ending injury to Keaton Mitchell last week was a disappointing development for the Ravens offense.”

Mitchell was coming into his own in the offense and provided a lightning component to the running game that the other RBs just simply do not possess. Gus Edwards took over the lead role again in Week 16 and Justice Hill was his back up.

“They [Baltimore] brought up Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad, but the veteran doesn’t have nearly the same juice as Mitchell,” Ballentine says.

Gus Edwards has 12 touchdowns on the season. 💪 (🎥: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/gVDtTMJirO — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) December 26, 2023

Gordon did not have a touch against the 49ers. Edwards and Hill combined for 19 rushes for 57 yards, only 3.0 yards per carry.

The 49ers defense is one of the best in the NFL, so they will need a little more run to see if this was just the result of a good defense. The RBs did add four catches for 70 rushing yards.

Gordon only has 13 carries this season for 53 rushing yards (not much more than Davis-Price), so adding an RB with a bit more speed might serve the Ravens better in the long run.

Baltimore’s’ Week 17 Injury Report Filled With a Flock of Ravens

The Ravens continue their end-of-season gauntlet with the Miami Dolphins in a battle for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

On Wednesday, December 27, Baltimore released their injury report, which contained a number of key Ravens that will need to be monitored. The team clarified on their X (formerly Twitter) account, “We held a late-afternoon walk-through, so the Injury Report is a practice estimation.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton and WR Zay Flowers did not practice at all today. They were both key components of the victory over the 49ers.

We held a late-afternoon walk-through, so the Injury Report is a practice estimation. pic.twitter.com/mi99ba33Ob — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2023

Hamilton was injured late but was able to return to the sideline, though he did not go back into the game. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke after the game and told reporters, “We’re fairly optimistic about everybody.”

Offensive linemen Kevin Zeitler was listed as not participating as well. Zeitler has played excellent this season so losing him would be a major blow to the protection unit.

Linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith were both noted as limited. It was just a walk-through and the Ravens played on Monday, December 25, so this could just be maintenance ahead of a critical matchup.

Heavy Sports’ projections powered by Quarter4 give the Ravens a 71% chance of victory over the Dolphins, with a 6-point expected win margin.