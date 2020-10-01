Barcelona Confirm Sergino Dest Shirt Number & Buyout Clause

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday they have completed the signing of UMSNT right-back Sergino Dest from Eredivisie side Ajax.

The 19-year-old joins for a fee of €21 million ($24m) plus €5m ($4m) in variables and has a buyout clause of €400m ($470m). He has signed a contract that runs until June 2025 and will wear the No. 2 shirt at the Camp Nou.

Dest will be officially unveiled as a Barcelona player at a news conference on Friday at the Camp Nou. The Catalan giants beat off competition from European champions Bayern Munich to land the full-back.

Koeman Happy to Have Dest

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman offered his thoughts on Dest in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo.

“He’s a young full-back, it’s about having young players for the club’s future. He has to compete with the other full-backs we have. Despite his age, he’s played a lot of games, played in the Champions League. A very useful player.”

Dest arrives as a replacement for Portugal international Nelson Semedo who has moved to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The teenager will compete with Sergi Roberto for the right-back position at the Camp Nou.

The USMNT starlet’s move from Ajax will see him link up with compatriot Konrad de la Fuente at the Camp Nou. Konrad is currently part of the Barcelona B squad but does appear to have impressed Koeman already.

The teenager featured in Barcelona’s pre-season friendlies against Nastic and Girona and is in the 23-man first-team squad for Thursday’s La Liga clash with Celta Vigo.

Dest Swaps Ajax For Barcelona

Dest’s move sees him become the latest star to play for both Ajax and Barcelona. He follows in the footsteps of players such as Michael Laudrup, Frank de Boer, Marc Overmars, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Suarez, and Frenkie de Jong.

Manager Koeman has also played, and now managed, both clubs in his glittering career. Dest is the Dutchman’s first signing since replacing Quique Setien as manager and he’ll be hoping the youngster can make an instant impact.

Dest has made his way through the youth ranks at Ajax and all the way into the first team. He made 35 appearances for the club last season, scoring twice and picking up six assists for Erik ten Hag’s side.

