Barcelona Short of Defensive Options for Tricky Celta Trip

Barcelona are short of defensive options for Thursday’s tricky La Liga trip to Celta Vigo.

The Catalan giants will be without left-back Junior Firpo due to a hamstring injury, while there’s no place in the squad for Samuel Umtiti or Jean-Clair Todibo.

MEDICAL NEWS | @MartinBraith is cleared to play; @JuniorFirpo03 is out with left hamstring discomfort and his recovery will determine his availability. #CeltaBarça pic.twitter.com/QIlA9RXUMx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 30, 2020

Firpo’s absence and the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves means Barca have no back-up options at full-back. Sergi Roberto is likely to start at right-back with Jordi Alba on the opposite flank.

Barcelona are also light on options in central defense. Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet should continue in the heart of the backline, but the only other options in the squad are 19-year-old Ronald Araujo and 18-year-old Santiago Ramos Mingo.

Mingo has yet to make his first-team debut, while Araujo has only a handful of appearances for the senior team. All of which means that injuries to any of Barcelona’s defenders could be problematic.

Ronald Koeman has named a 23-man squad for the trip to Balaidos where Barca have a poor record. The Catalan giants have not won away at Celta in La Liga since 2015.

The team do head into the match in good form after a comfortable 4-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday. Celta were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid last time out but have won their only home match so for against Valencia.

Defensive Changes at Barcelona?

Barcelona could be set for some defensive changes before the transfer window closes on October 5. There has been speculation surrounding several players, although time is rapidly running out to complete transfers.

Firpo is one player who has been linked with a move but it’s looking increasingly likely that the full-back will stay at Barca for another season. The 24-year-old managed just 17 La Liga appearances last season but maybe hoping for better under new boss Koeman.

According to Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo, Firpo has not been convinced by any of the offers he has received and will only depart if a really tempting proposal arrives.

Todibo is one player who could depart and is wanted by Everton, according to Le10Sport. Barca would also be happy to let Umtiti go, but the defender’s poor injury record makes a departure in this window unlikely.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are set to bring in right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax. Koeman confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the teenager had a medical at the club on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants are also hoping to complete a deal to bring Eric Garcia back from Manchester City but may decide to wait until next summer when he’ll be a free agent.

