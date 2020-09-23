Barcelona Eye Loan For Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger: Report

Barcelona are considering making a move to bring in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a season-long loan.

The Catalan giants are keen to strengthen their squad after selling Nelson Semedo to Wolverhampton Wanderers and now have funds available to dip into the transfer market.

Rudiger has slipped down the pecking order at Chelsea which has attracted interest from Europe’s top clubs. The Germany international is now “is at the top of the wish list at FC Barcelona,” according to Kicker.

The 27-year-old’s current deal at Stamford Bridge still has two years left to run, but Barcelona are seeking an “immediate loan” which would see the center-back move to the Camp Nou for the 2020-21 campaign.

Rudiger Set For Chelsea Exit

Rudiger certainly seems set for the Chelsea exit door after being left out of the squad for games against Liverpool in the Premier League and Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

The arrival of Thiago Silva from Paris Saint-Germain means Rudiger is now Chelsea’s fifth-choice center-back, and he is expected to leave before the transfer window closes on October 5, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Rudiger arrived at Chelsea from Serie A side Roma in 2017 for an initial fee of £29m. The defender has won the FA Cup and the Europa League during his time with the Premier League side.

Barcelona To Strengthen Defense

Meanwhile, Barcelona are expected to try and strengthen their defense in the final weeks of the transfer window. The Catalan giants are hoping to bring in Sergino Dest from Ajax to replace Semedo but continue to be linked with central defenders too.

Manchester City teenager Eric Garcia has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou and is into the final year of his contract. Barca must decide whether to splash out now to bring in the youngster but may decide to wait until 2021 when he’ll be a free agent.

Rudiger now appears to be another option for Barca. Yet there are other clubs keen on the defender too, according to Kicker. Roma, an unnamed “European heavyweight,” and a Premer League side are also keen.

