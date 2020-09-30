Barcelona Give Key Update on Sergino Dest & Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman offered key updates on the futures of Sergino Dest and Ousmane Dembele on Wednesday in his pre-match press conference.

Dest is expected to complete his move from Eredivisie side Ajax shortly, and Koeman confirmed the teenager is set to become a Barcelona player.

“I think Sergi is doing his medical check-up. He still has to sign his contract and until he’s signed I prefer not to give my opinion. It seems clear he will be here and so we can count on a young winger. It’s time to change things here, sign some younger players and consider the full-backs we have got. He’s a young player, he’s played in the Champions League and I’m sure he will be a useful player for Barcelona.”

Koeman was also asked about Dembele amid speculation he could leave the club before the close of the transfer window. A move to Manchester United has been rumored, but Koeman says he is counting on the Frenchman.

“First I want to say that these decisions are made by the club and the player. As we’ve seen in recent matches I will count on him. He has not played from the beginning because there are more players and Ansu has proven to be very good for this team. He was better physically the first weeks But today he trained well and I’m going to count on him. “

Dembele came on as a second-half substitute in Barcelona’s opening game of the season against Villarreal on Sunday. His appearance was his first in La Liga since November 2019.

Koeman Talks USMNT

Koeman also spoke about Dest and fellow Barcelona youngster Konrad de la Fuente in regards to the United States men’s national soccer team. Dest opted to play for the USMNT over the Netherlands, and Koeman feels the future is bright for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

“I’ve spoken to Sergino about the national team because he had the choice of the Netherlands or the USA but the decision has to come from the player, what he prefers. Finally, he decided to play for the US, no problem. “I think it’s good for American football that you have Sergino Dest, and Konrad, who play outside the USA in good competitions. But both players are still young, Sergino played last season in the first team of Ajax and in the Champions League. I think that kind of experience will help the player and the American national team.”

Dest is expected to sign a five-year contract at Barcelona this week and will link up with Konrad who has been at the club since 2013.

Konrad made history in pre-season by becoming the first American to play for the Barcelona first-team but has not yet featured in a competitive match for the Catalan giants.

