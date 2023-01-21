Jayson Tatum Sends Strong Message to Celtics Fans After Huge Win Over Warriors

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics picked up what many consider to be one of their most important wins of the season, taking down the Golden State Warriors. After losing to them in the Finals last year and again earlier this season, they finally enacted some sort of revenge.

The victory didn’t come easy, though. Golden State was in control for most of the night, but a late-game surge helped the Celtics take the game into overtime, where they took home the win. The next morning, Jayson Tatum made sure to show some love to Celtics fans.

“☘️’s fans I really rock with y’all lol hope feeling is mutual 🤝🤞🏽… last night was a blast,” Tatum tweeted.

☘️’s fans I really rock with y’all lol hope feeling is mutual 🤝🤞🏽… last night was a blast pic.twitter.com/3o9vXtAOOl — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 20, 2023

TD Garden was loud for the game, as it was the only time Golden State will be in Boston this year. The first time the two teams faced off this season, it was in San Francisco, where the Warriors have a much better track record thus far this year.

Tatum struggled a bit with his shooting stroke, but he ended the night with some extremely impressive stats. He finished with 34 points, a career-high 19 rebounds, six assists, and three steals on 9-of-27 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 shooting from behind the three-point line.

And on top of that, Tatum took on a huge workload against Golden State. He played a career-high 48:07, leading the game in total minutes. Tatum re-entered the game at the beginning of the second quarter and proceeded to play the entirety of the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter, and overtime without a rest.

But his contributions all proved to be worth it, as Boston was able to exorcise some demons from the Finals last year by beating Golden State.

Jayson Tatum Praises Al Horford’s Performance

Tatum led the Celtics in points, rebounds, and minutes, but as noted, his shooting touch wasn’t quite there. And on top of that, Jaylen Brown was struggling a bit, too. In turn, big man Al Horford stepped up, dropping 20 points and 10 rebounds.

After the game, Tatum praised Horford, jokingly questioning his actual age.

“I joked with Al. He came out and looked like he was 25 today,” Tatum said via CLNS Media. “Two days off, I said he needs more two days in a row, because he came out and set the tone, he really did. And we all kind of followed behind that the rest of the night.”

Play

Jayson Tatum ADMITS Celtics Focused Too Much NBA Finals Rematch Before Tonight | Celtics vs Warriors BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed following the Celtics 121-118 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Despite a rough shooting night, Boston gutted out a tough win by hustling and playing with energy on the glass on both ends of the floor. The Celtics have now extended… 2023-01-20T04:43:29Z

Steve Kerr Discusses Jaylen Brown’s Game-Tying Shot

Despite his shooting woes throughout the game, Brown came in clutch against the Warriors. He ended up nailing the game-tying shot near the end of regulation that sent Boston into overtime. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the defensive breakdown that led to Brown’s three.

“I haven’t seen the replay yet, but in that situation, it’s – the whole game plan is no threes, right? And there was no timeout. They didn’t take a timeout,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “They just came down and played. And so that’s where the guys have to be able to decipher that on the fly. You can debate fouling there. It’s pretty early to foul generally, it’s, you know, kind of under eight, under 10, or whatever. Everybody’s going to debate that forever in this game. But what you can’t do is give up an open three. And so the whole idea is switch everything and run them off the line and don’t don’t let them line up at three. So we had a defensive breakdown that led to the opening.”