Insider Reveals Major Hurdle Blocking Celtics Championship Hopes

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade. They last reached the Finals in 2010, when they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games. The last time they won the title was in 2008.

Now, the Celtics have a roster that looks eerily similar to the one from 2008. They have an All-NBA First Team player (Jayson Tatum this season and Kevin Garnett in 2008), the Defensive Player of the Year (Marcus Smart this season and Garnett in 2008), and finished the regular season with the league’s best defense. However, despite all these similarities, one Celtics insider believes that there is one major hurdle blocking their path to a championship.

According to Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, starting center Robert Williams’ “availability might be the biggest hurdle facing the Celtics.” Forsberg noted that if Boston wants to go all the way this season, they need to preserve his health at all costs.

This series is all about Timelords health. As you’ve seen. When Rob plays Bam blows! So @rob_williamsIII 🙏 for health! Love watching you play. When this team is full health? This team is fun to watch and unbeatable imo! — Crazy Frog (@FrogmansWorld) May 25, 2022

In his explanation, Forsberg spoke about Williams’ presence on the defensive side of the court and how it completely changes the way Boston is able to play.

Williams Provides Celtics With a ‘Different Dynamic’

Forsberg stated that Boston’s defensive energy completely shifts when Williams is on the court. He noted their elite defensive showing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where Williams helped the Celtics hold the Miami Heat to just 82 points.

“Boston’s defense with Williams on the court simply has a different dynamic, a different energy,” Forsberg wrote. “Even with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart sidelined by an ankle injury, Boston’s four remaining starters — along with Derrick White — ratcheted up their intensity while limiting the Miami Heat to just a single point over the first 8:38 of Monday’s Game 4 en route to a breezy 102-82 win that evened this Eastern Conference finals series at two games apiece.”

What a block from Robert Williams III 💪 pic.twitter.com/sWkFo096k1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 24, 2022

After missing Game 3 with a lingering knee issue, Williams returned to the court in Game 4 and helped the Celtics bounce back. As Forsberg noted, the Celtics were able to clamp down on the Heat, even without the help of DPOY Smart, who was out with a sprained ankle.

In addition to upping Boston’s general defensive pressure, Williams has also been extremely helpful in slowing down Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.

Williams Helped ‘Wall Off’ the Paint

Adebayo dropped an impressive 31 points in Game 3, leading the Heat to a win. However, once Williams returned to the court, he and fellow starter Al Horford were able to block off the paint, preventing Adebayo from being as effective.

“Forty-eight hours after Bam Adebayo tormented the Celtics, Williams and frontcourt partner Al Horford walled off the paint,” Forsberg explained. “Any time a Miami player had designs on a layup, Williams raced over to make them think twice about going up. The Heat missed a bunch of bunnies that seemed to fall throughout Game 3.”

In Game 4, Adebayo only managed to get off five shots, making three of them and recoding just nine points in the process. He and his fellow Miami starters only scrounged up 18 points – the fewest ever recorded by a starting five in the playoffs since the stat started being tracked in 1970-71.

Rob Williams: 12 points, 9 boards, 2 blocks, +15 in 19 minutes. Al Horford: 13 boards, 4 blocks, +33 Shoutout the DAWGS down low. pic.twitter.com/xV5pJHlHjU — Noah (@BostonOpinions) May 24, 2022

Forsberg also mentioned how dominant Boston’s defense has been this postseason with Williams on the floor.

“In Time Lord’s eight playoff appearances this season, the Celtics own a team-best defensive rating of 97.7, or 8.3 points per 100 possessions better than their postseason average,” Fosberg revealed.

It’s clear that Williams’ defense is the key to success for the Celtics, and that defensive prowess has helped them stick with a gritty Heat squad. In Boston’s two wins against Miami, the Heat have averaged 92 points, but in the Celtics’ two losses, they’ve averaged 113.5.

Game 5 of the series is Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.