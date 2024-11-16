Huge Former UFC Champion Wants to Slap Jake Paul After Mike Tyson Fight

As history has it, Jake Paul’s boxing record has a win over Mike Tyson. Well, one combatant who wants to get their hands on “The Problem Child” next is a huge former UFC champion.

Unfortunately for Tyson’s fans, Netflix’s blockbuster event played out how many believed it would. “Iron Mike” entered the ring at 58. Paul, 27, used his youth and power to keep a noticeably aged boxing icon at bay. Tyson was stunned by Paul in the third round and never bounced back in an empathic way. Regardless, the match went all eight rounds and Paul was awarded the victory by unanimous decision.

After the bout played out, ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took to X to react to it. Ngannou is a staunch Iron Mike supporter, calling him a “king” and the “GOAT” in a post prior. So, it was no surprise he had something to say to the man he handed his idol a loss.

“Next time I see this @jakepaul guy I’m gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps,” Ngannou posted.

Paul already endured the sting of a palm this week when Iron Mike slapped him during their weigh-in staredown. The Problem Child stepped on Tyson’s toe and the latter uncorked the five-finger swing. Unfortunately for Tyson, that was the best strike he landed on Paul all fight week.

Ngannou and Paul Are Both Signed to the Same MMA Promotion

Interestingly, Ngannou and Paul are more closely linked than some fight fans may know. Both fighters are signed to the Professional Fighters League. “The Predator” made his promotional debut last month when he won the inaugural PFL Super Fights heavyweight championship. He needed less than four minutes to put away Renan Ferreira via strikes.

It was Ngannou’s first mixed martial arts tilt since his first and only UFC heavyweight title defense in 2022.

On the other end, Paul has yet to compete in the promotion. He’s never battled in MMA, but he’s maintained that he plans to make his debut inside the Smart Cage. The Predator also has two boxing matches on his resume. They’re both losses, but he took on two of the best heavyweights in the sport, former champs Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Would Fans Actually See a Fight Between Paul and Ngannou?

Of course, it’s highly unlikely that Ngannou and Paul would be paired up for an MMA bout. Even though Paul fought at heavyweight against Iron Mike, Paul is best served fighting at a lower weight class. The Predator weighs in at the upper limit of heavyweight, and his 18-3 record has been fueled by 13 wins by KO/TKO.

An MMA fight with Ngannou would be a near-guaranteed disaster for Paul. Boxing likely wouldn’t go much better for Paul — The Predator is just that much bigger and more powerful.

But, knowing The Problem Child, he usually gets what he wants. And if he wants Ngannou —which he probably doesn’t — The Predator will be waiting with an open palm.