Ryan Garcia Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Garcia is a professional boxer and WBC welterweight champion whose parents, Henry Garcia and Lisa Diaz Garcia, have been closely involved in his life and boxing career since he first started boxing as a child. Born in Victorville, California, Garcia grew up with four siblings in a Mexican-American family and began boxing at age 7, with his father eventually becoming one of his trainers. Henry is now back in his son’s corner as Garcia prepares to defend his WBC welterweight championship against Conor Benn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 12. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Ryan Garcia’s Parents Are Henry Garcia & Lisa Diaz Garcia

Garcia’s parents, Henry and Lisa, were both born in the United States and have Mexican ancestry.

Henry was born in Chicago, while his family’s roots trace back to Anáhuac, Nuevo León, Mexico. He describes himself as Mexican-American and speaks both English and Spanish.

That heritage has remained important to Ryan throughout his career. Although he was born and raised in California and represents the United States, the boxer has regularly carried both the American and Mexican flags when making his way to the ring.

2. Henry Garcia Started Training His Son as a Child

Ryan started boxing at age 7, and Henry became an important part of his development.

Henry eventually trained his son from childhood through the first 13 fights of Ryan’s professional career. Ryan recorded 12 knockouts during that stretch.

Other decorated trainers later took over as Ryan’s head coach, including Hall of Fame cornerman Joe Goossen, Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso and former trainer of the year Derrick James. Henry said he learned from each of them.

“I feel I’m the same person I was back then, but now I’ve learned a bit more. I really appreciate all the trainers because of their dedication and their commitment and sacrifice,” Henry said. “Let me put it this way: Nobody knows my son better than I do, and that’s the bottom line.”

Henry eventually returned to head trainer as his son pursued a world championship.

3. Lisa Garcia Faced a Cancer Diagnosis

Ryan revealed in 2024 that Lisa had been diagnosed with cancer, sharing an emotional message about his mother’s health.

At the time, Ryan wrote that doctors had told the family Lisa “could go any day.”

“If my mom dies I’m going with her,” Ryan wrote on X as he reacted to the diagnosis.

Ryan later shared better news, announcing that his mother had beaten the disease.

Lisa’s involvement in her son’s career has extended beyond supporting him as a parent. She has also helped manage aspects of his professional life throughout his rise in boxing.

4. Ryan Garcia Grew Up With 4 Siblings

Ryan is one of five children in the Garcia family.

He grew up alongside his sisters Demi, Sasha, and Kayla and his brother Sean. His family was there during his earliest days in boxing, long before Ryan became one of the sport’s most recognizable fighters.

The boxer has since started a family of his own. Ryan is the father of three children. He shares daughter Bela and son Henry with his ex-wife, Andrea Celina, and also has a daughter, Rylie, from his previous relationship with Catherine Gamez.

His role as a father has become another important part of his life outside the ring.

5. Henry Garcia Is Back in His Son’s Corner for His Biggest Fights

After years of watching other respected trainers work with his son, Henry has once again taken a leading role in Ryan’s corner.

Before Ryan’s February 2026 WBC welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios, Henry made clear that he was confident in the punching power his son would bring into the ring.

“I’m more excited about Ryan’s health and his ability to get in the ring the way we want him to be. I respect Joe. He’s an awesome trainer. But there’s one thing I’ve learned from all the trainers: You can’t teach someone to take a punch like the one you’ll take from Ryan Garcia,” Henry said.

“You can say, ‘Watch out for his hook, look out for that and this,’ but once Ryan is 100 percent and he hits you, there’s no turning back. You’re going to feel the pain. So who’s behind the other fighter doesn’t bother me at all.”