Why is the Braves-Nationals Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start Again?

A weather delay hit the second game of a two-game series between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park Wednesday afternoon, striking in the top of the fourth inning with one out, Atlanta’s Michael Harris at the plate and no score — but with the bases loaded.

“Today’s game is currently in a delay due to inclement weather. We will provide an update as more information becomes available,” the Nationals announced on their social media at 1:58 p.m. ET

Weather.com radar showed a significant storm cell sweeping over the D.C. area, with no relief from the downpour until about 4:50 p.m., raining the possibility of a postponement, but certainly of a lengthy delay of nearly three hours, if the radar projections hold.

Capital Weather saw a somewhat shorter duration to at least the worst of the storm.

“HAPPENING NOW: Storms continue moving through the DC region from north to south through around 3:30 p.m. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty wind last for around 30 to 60 minutes for any given location,” the D.C. weather service wrote at 1:50 p.m.

Braves Weather also projected a shorter delay. “Another 20-30 min or so of rain,” the account posted at 2:15 p.m.

“Storms rolling across the region,” wrote D.C. News Now meteorologist Jackie Layer wrote at 2:10 p.m. “Heavy rain is sliding through the District now, while there is frequent lightning with that cell near McLean back over to Bethesda.”

The Braves and Nationals were playing their season-series finale when the rains set in. The teams have only one mutual off-day remaining, on September 17, so if today’s game is was he out completely, that would be only available make-up date.

The only other potential date would be September 28, the one day off between the end of the regular season and the opening of the NL Wild Card playoff round. MLB would likely use that date only as a last resort if September 17 became unavailable and the game had a significant impact on the standings.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch covered the region entering Wednesday’s game, running from late morning into early evening. The National Weather Service’s afternoon forecast for Washington called for scattered storms before 2 p.m., then showers and a likely thunderstorm from 2 to 5 p.m., with some storms capable of turning severe. The agency put the high near 89 with a 60 percent chance of rain.

With Atlanta trying to protect a three-game NL East lead and a beat-up bullpen already stretched thin, any lengthy stoppage raises questions about how the Braves plan to finish this game.

Atlanta and Washington opened the game with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch at Nationals Park, with the Nationals looking to sweep this two-game set after taking Tuesday’s opener 9-5. The season series still tilts heavily toward Atlanta, which came in having taken eight of the first 12 meetings.

Why Atlanta and Washington Braved a Severe Thunderstorm Watch

AccuWeather’s outlook for the ballpark matched that timeline, warning of a heavy afternoon thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds, flash flooding and hail, with a RealFeel temperature near 107 under a watch window stretching from 11:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. RotoWire had flagged this game as a high weather risk on Wednesday’s major-league slate, with the heaviest storm cell timed for the 2-to-4 p.m. window, directly into the middle innings of a 1:05 start.

None of the guidance pointed toward an all-day washout. The pattern was pulse storms firing off the afternoon heat, not a steady soaking rain, which is why the delay landed mid-game rather than before first pitch.

Grant Holmes, Brad Lord and the Bullpen Fallout

Atlanta sent Grant Holmes to the mound carrying a 9-5 record and a 3.71 ERA over 128 2/3 innings, with 103 strikeouts on the season. Washington countered with Brad Lord, working his fifth start of the year after operating almost exclusively as a reliever; recent outings have run him only two to three innings before Washington turns to its bullpen.

A delay in the third or fourth inning likely closes the book on both starters regardless of when the game resumes. That hits Atlanta harder. The Braves are already without Reynaldo López, who sits on the 15-day injured list, while Robert Suarez, Joe Jiménez, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach remain out for the season on the 60-day list. A bullpen game forced by weather taxes an already-thin group Atlanta needs this weekend four a make-or-break four game series against the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

A game is not official until five innings are complete, or four and a half if Washington is ahead; anything short of that threshold typically becomes a suspended game picked up from the point of interruption rather than replayed from scratch, according to MLB’s current weather-delay and suspension policy. There is no shared open date afterward. Atlanta is off Thursday before opening at Philadelphia on Friday, and Washington flies to Los Angeles for a Friday series, so any makeup would land later in the schedule, not as a quick doubleheader.

The stakes sit almost entirely on Atlanta’s side. The Braves carry an 82-57 record and a three-game cushion over Philadelphia atop the National League East divisional standings entering Wednesday, with the Phillies riding a hot stretch of their own. Washington, at 67-74, is playing out the string well outside playoff position and treats a bullpen day as routine business rather than a setback.