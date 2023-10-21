Bills Advised to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for RB Saquon Barkley

The Buffalo Bills saw firsthand on Sunday night just how running back Saquon Barkley can propel an otherwise stagnant New York Giants offense, and one analyst believes it could convince the Bills to make a run at the Pro Bowl running back at the upcoming trade deadline.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” on October 20, Ryan Clark suggested that the Bills could target Barkley before the October 31 deadline. Clark speculated that Barkley could push an already strong Bills’ offense to another level and force defenses into a difficult decision.

Saquon Barkley Could ‘Change the Dynamic’ in Buffalo

Clark noted how Barkley is a “difference-maker” for the Giants, breaking off a series of big runs against the Bills on Sunday night. Adding Barkley the Bills offense would force defenses into a difficult decision of whether to stack the box to stop the running game or stay in a more traditional pass defense that the Bills could suddenly exploit.

“You add him with a guy like Josh Allen and a team that seems so focused on getting the ball to Stefon Diggs and no one else, you totally change the dynamic of that offense,” Clark said.

Clark is not the first to suggest the Bills pursue what would be a blockbuster trade. NFL reporter Albert Breer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in September to suggest that Barkley could help alleviate the pressure on Allen.

“Watching the Bills/Jets second half again, and it hit me the other day, and was reinforced seeing it again—Buffalo is the team that should take a swing at Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor if either is available at the deadline,” Breer wrote after Allen’s four turnover performance in the season-opening loss to the Jets. “There’s too much on Josh Allen right now.”

Barkley had a strong performance against the Bills on October 15, rushing for 93 yards on 24 carries including a 34-yard run.

The Bills have shown a strong commitment to the running game this year, with second-year back James Cook rushing for 296 yards. The Bills have also lightened the load on Allen, who had often been the team’s top rusher in the past.

Saquon Barkley Wants to Stay in New York

While it’s not clear whether the Bills would be interested in a deal, Barkley has made it clear that he wants to stay in New York.

“Everyone knows how I feel,” he said, via ESPN. “Everyone knows I don’t want to be traded.”

But Barkley is also on the final year of his contract after being franchise tagged, and the 1-5 Giants could look to a rebuild as they fall out of playoff contention. Jared Dubin of CBS Sports suggested that the Giants could decide to move on if they don’t turn things around quickly before the trade deadline.

“New York plays against the Commanders and Jets in its two games between now and the deadline, and even if the Giants win both of those games, it is difficult to see them making serious noise in the playoff picture. Given the team’s deficiencies and Barkley’s contract status, it would make sense for the team to explore a trade — even if Barkley would prefer that they not.”