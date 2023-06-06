Bills GM Drops Major Hint About Stefon Diggs’ Return to the Team

The drama surrounding Stefon Diggs’ absence from the Buffalo Bills could be coming to an end soon, the team’s general manager revealed.

Speaking to reporters at the team’s OTAs on June 6, Brandon Beane said he did not expect any absences when the mandatory portion of offseason exercises opens next week. Diggs had caused a stir as he skipped out on optional practices, as he had also done in the past, but Beane seemed optimistic that Diggs and the rest of the team would be in attendance for minicamp held at the start of next week.

“Beane anticipates everyone being here for mandatory minicamp next week,” noted Bills reporter Sal Capaccio on Twitter.

Stefon Diggs Drama Coming to an End

Diggs has drawn attention dating back to the conclusion of last season, when he was seen having an outburst on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia reported that Diggs tried to leave the stadium abruptly after the game was done, bolting from the locker room before coaches could even arrive, but he was stopped by practice squad running back Duke Johnson and ultimately returned.

Diggs continued to generate drama through a series of cryptic statements on social media, and his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, further stirred the pot by trying to publicly recruit his brother to join him in Dallas.

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote that the questions surrounding Diggs would likely continue until he finally reported to the team.

“Without him here to answer those questions, it’s only natural that those concerns grow,” Skurski wrote. “Why, exactly, is he not here? Is it because he truly is unhappy with something in the organization? Only Diggs knows the answers to those questions at the moment.

“He could put that speculation to bed by showing up to practice.”

Brandon Beane stated today that expects Stefon Diggs at #Bills mandatory minicamp next week… Diggs camp has not expressed he won’t be attending. #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/r7Nnh9Et0k — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) June 6, 2023

That return now appears to be on the horizon, with Beane assuring that he expected full attendance for the mandatory minicamp that begins on June 13.

Josh Allen, Brandon Beane Downplayed Situation

While Diggs’ absence may have caused some concern among fans, the team never gave any indication that there was tension behind the scenes. In a May 1 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Beane said he had no worries about Diggs showing up ready to work when the time came.

“I think we’re in really good shape there and I know he’ll — at the right time — get here and join and be ready to roll for the season,” Beane said.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also assured that there was no rift with the team’s star receiver. Speaking to reporters as members of the team returned for the first optional practices on April 18, Allen said he understood why Diggs was upset about the disappointing end to last season.

“Stef’s gonna Stef,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “I love the guy. He is one of my favorite people on this planet. He is so fiery, so competitive, he wants the ball in his hands 24/7 and I’m never gonna not like a guy like that. He wants what’s best for the team.”