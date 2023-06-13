Bills WR Stefon Diggs’ Trainer Drops Eye-Opening Statement on His Absence

Stefon Diggs had not yet spoken about his decision to skip the first day of the Buffalo Bills‘ mandatory minicamp, but his trainer may have revealed some of the wide receiver’s motivation.

Diggs returned to Buffalo and was at the team facility early on June 13 for a physical, but left before the start of the team’s practice. His absence came after an offseason filled with drama, including some cryptic social media posts from Diggs and very public recruiting from his brother trying to persuade the Bills receiver to join the Dallas Cowboys.

While the reason for Diggs’ absence this week is still not clear, the receiver’s trainer may have revealed some tensions with the team.

Stefon Diggs’ Trainer Says More Work May Be Needed

Reporter Henry McKenna of Fox Sports shared an interview with trainer Myron Flowers, who had been working with Diggs this offseason. Flowers said he didn’t know of any specific issues that Diggs had with the team’s coaching staff, but knew that Diggs was unhappy about the way the season ended.

“I don’t know that he’s upset with the coaches,” Flowers said. “I mean, there’s a lot of frustration that goes with losing a game [in the postseason].”

Diggs was seen visibly upset and yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines during the team’s 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported that Diggs tried to leave the locker room quickly after the game but was stopped by a teammate and ultimately returned to listen to the postgame message from coaches.

"Stefon is not in attendance." Coach McDermott says Stefon Diggs is not at Mandatory Minicamp: https://t.co/VqCFeRluRA pic.twitter.com/6aWiRhsO5j — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 13, 2023

Digger later explained that he was not happy to see a season that started with Super Bowl hopes end in such a dismal way, saying that the criticism of his reaction was not warranted.

Flowers said that more work could be needed to address those lingering tensions, suggesting that Diggs have an open discussion with the team’s coaching staff to address any issues.

“Because of the level of frustration and not knowing, I think it’d be good that he’s there and they open up a conversation of what the plan is. ‘What did you guys find after evaluating last season to figure out what we need to do? What do I need to do?’ ”

Mixed Message from Bills After Absence

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Tuesday, saying he was “very concerned” about the star wide receiver’s absence but not wanting to speak any further.

“I’m not gonna get into it,” McDermott said, via WGRZ-TV. “Look, I respect everyone’s questions and what they want to know about our team. Right now, I’m just not gonna get into that anymore.”

But quarterback Josh Allen sounded less concerned, saying Diggs’ absence was “not football-related.” As Pro Football Talk noted, Allen appeared assured that they would be able to work out whatever concerns he had.

“Internally, we’re working on some things,” Allen said, adding. “Stef, he’s my guy. I f***ing love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him.”