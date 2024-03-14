Former Bills Team Captain Reveals ‘Trouble’ Amid Exit From Buffalo

In order to get cap-compliant for the 2024 NFL, the Buffalo Bills took a hatchet to their roster. Among the several key veterans cut, Mitch Morse‘s release was a complete surprise.

The former Bills team captain, who anchored the offensive line for quarterback Josh Allen since 2019, allowed the fewest sacks (24) of Allen’s career last season. At age 31, he showed no signs of slowing down, appearing in all 18 games

More did not remain jobless for long. The Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his first press conference with the Jaguars on March 13, Morse was asked if he was “blindsided” by his release. Morse admitted that it “definitely hurt,” but understood the “business side.” Morse still had one season left on his $19.5 million contract before he was cut.

“I understood where they were in the cap and I had a very candid conversation with [Bills General Manager] Brandon Beane at the end of the season, so you’re always hopeful that you’re still a part of where you’ve been for so many years. You feel like you’ve got something going on. So, whenever you get personal and business mixed up, is you get in trouble,” Morse said.

Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/Vq9moYThMf — Mitch Morse (@mithenmor60) March 7, 2024

“The best teams I truly believe are the ones focusing on football and building a family environment, you have to. But also understand that inherently this is a business. So, the personal side of it definitely hurt, the business side of it makes sense.”

Morse’s cap hit for the 2024 season was $11.47 million, the ninth largest on the team. Cutting Morse saved the team $8.47 million with a $3 million cap hit. Buffalo “will be home for me and my family,” Morse said, but he’s “excited” for their future in Jacksonville.

Mitch Morse Admits the Jaguars ‘Absolutely Smacked’ the Bills in London Last Year



Morse was grateful to have immediate interest from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jaguars following his release. He called it “a blessing” after a reporter noted how the Jaguars “didn’t let him leave the building basically.”

As the Kansas City City Chiefs‘ second-round pick from the 2015 NFL draft, his rookie season marked Pederson’s last year as the Chiefs offensive coordinator. Between his “familiarity” with Pederson and Jacksonville’s performance in their 25-20 win over Buffalo last season, Morse gravitated toward the Jaguars.

“I’ve always had a sense of trying to get back to [Pederson] ever since he became a head coach. I thought it would kind of be a fun deal,” Morse said.

“The culture, we [the Bills] got absolutely smacked last year in London and I’ve been a big fan of that defense for a very long time as well as the offense of course. I think this league is a quarterback-driven league and to win in this league you have to have a quarterback with the tangibles and the intangibles. I think Trevor [Lawrence] kind of embodies both of those things.

“So, that and the sunshine doesn’t hurt, right? Being able to get the joints lubed up a little and feeling my fingers in November and December, but that’s not to say I didn’t enjoy my time in Buffalo. It was home for so many years. The only thing I have to say is that it is a little warmer here so we’re looking forward to that.”

Former Bills WR Gabe Davis Is Joining Mitch Morse in Jacksonville



Not along after Morse signed with the Jaguars, a familiar face followed. Former Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract with Jacksonville.

Morse is hyped to reunite with Davis. He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I still can’t believe it! Hell yes @gabedavis13_.”

The veteran noted in his goodbye message to Bills Mafia that he’ll miss his former teammates the most. Even after his release, More hyped the boys getting re-signed.

After defensive tackle DaQuan Jones’ extension was announced, “A true pro, a good man and a criminally underrated football player,” Morse posted on X. “Congratulations to you and your family! @RiDQulous_98.”

Following left tackle Dion Dawkins‘ new deal, “You deserve it all! I will cherish these last 5 years as your teammate, and look forward to a lifetime of friendship! I wish you nothing but the best @DDawkins66,” Morse wrote.