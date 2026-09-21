Drew Lock Rookie Card Surges 300% as Seahawks Start 2-0

Drew Lock has done more than keep the Seattle Seahawks afloat while Sam Darnold recovers from a glute injury.

He has revived a sports-card market that had been mostly asleep.

Lock’s 2019 Panini Prizm Silver No. 304 rookie card in a PSA 10 most recently sold for $99.99, according to Card Ladder. The platform lists the card at roughly 300% growth, up from a $25 starting price over its displayed three-month window. Only 126 PSA 10 copies are listed in the population report.

The timing is not difficult to explain.

Seattle is 2-0, Lock has quarterbacked the Seahawks through most of both victories, and his numbers look nothing like those of a quarterback simply trying to survive until the starter returns.

Drew Lock’s Seahawks Run Is Driving His Rookie Card Market

Lock has completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games. His passer rating sits at 127.3.

He came off the bench after Darnold was injured on Seattle’s opening possession against New England and completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 win.

Then came his first start of the season.

Lock went 19-of-26 for 235 yards and threw three touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Seattle beat Arizona 31-7. Smith-Njigba finished with nine catches for 155 yards.

That is enough to turn an inexpensive quarterback prospect card into something collectors want to speculate on again.

And speculate is the operative word.

Drew Lock’s Prizm Silver Has Already Shown Wild Price Swings

The $99.99 sale tells only part of the story.

Card Ladder recorded another PSA 10 sale for $198.97 on September 9. The current page shows seven sales in its three-month window, with prices ranging from $20 to $198.97 and an average of $77.33.

So while the broader direction has been sharply upward, this is hardly a settled $100-plus market.

That matters for anyone chasing the spike.

Quarterback cards can move quickly when playing time suddenly appears, especially when the underlying card was inexpensive enough that a relatively small number of aggressive sales can produce enormous percentage gains.

Lock’s market now has something it lacked a month ago: a football argument behind the speculation.

Lock Is Also Playing for His Next Contract

The easiest assumption would be that collectors are betting on Lock stealing Darnold’s job.

The contract situation says otherwise.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle and carries a $37.9 million cap hit in 2026. Heavy reported Monday that head coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold could potentially return against Washington in Week 3.

Lock’s longer-term situation is more interesting.

He is finishing a two-year, $5 million contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. His 2026 cash salary is $2.25 million.

Heavy’s Duncan Day noted before the Arizona game that this stretch can function as an audition for quarterback-needy teams in 2027.

Two games do not guarantee Lock a starting job or a major contract.

They do give him fresh tape. Four touchdowns without an interception helps. So does winning.

For collectors buying his rookie cards now, that may be the bigger wager. Darnold eventually gets his Seattle job back.

Lock may be playing his way toward another one somewhere else.