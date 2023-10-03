Bears Urged to Pursue $11 Million Breakout Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears offense hasn’t progressed as the team had hoped, which begs the question of what the front office can do to improve its prospects long-term?

Justin Fields has struggled in 2023 but is still highly-skilled physically and likely to remain the quarterback for at least the next couple of years. The Bears also have their top two running backs on rookie contracts. The offensive line is a problem, but when it comes to skill positions, adding a new wide receiver to the mix feels like a logical step — especially with Chase Claypool being asked to stay home from the team’s game at Soldier Field last weekend against the Denver Broncos, and both Claypool and Darnell Mooney bound for free agency in March.

After an 0-4 start, Chicago currently owns the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Bears also have the No. 2 pick currently, which will convey from the Carolina Panthers via a trade made last offseason. Shopping for a big-play wideout ahead of the October 31 deadline doesn’t make much sense for Chicago, as getting considerably better now only hurts the Bears’ 2024 draft prospects.

That said, Chicago is poised to head into next spring with a boatload of salary cap space and can take a swing at pairing another premier wide receiver alongside D.J. Moore. Perhaps the top option in this regard is current Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley.

Calvin Ridley Offers Bears Quality Fit Alongside D.J. Moore