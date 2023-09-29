Chase Claypool Criticizes Coaches in Bears’ Latest Snafu

Chase Claypool has been a disaster deal for the Chicago Bears since joining the team in October 2022, and he’s now making things worse with his public comments on the coaching staff.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team posted video to social media of Claypool speaking with reporters on Friday, September 29. During the interview, a media member asked the wide receiver if the team was utilizing his skill set appropriately. Claypool’s response was as concise as it was problematic.

Oh boy… #Bears WR Chase Claypool was asked if the team is using him in the best way for his talents His answer: “No.” (🎥 @thecarm) pic.twitter.com/99alllKOKk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2023

“Oh boy… #Bears WR Chase Claypool was asked if the team is using him in the best way for his talents,” Meirov wrote. “His answer: ‘No.'”

Chase Claypool’s Production, Work Ethic Have Drawn Questions Since Joining Bears

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of last year’s trade deadline for what became the first pick of the second round (No. 32 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh used that selection on cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

After arriving in Chicago, Claypool amassed just 14 catches for 140 yards through seven appearances to finish the 2022 season. He has caught only four passes for 51 yards and a score through three games this year, per Pro Football Reference.

But it isn’t just the wide receiver’s lack of production as a pass-catcher that’s the problem. It’s also his effort and attitude.

General manager Ryan Poles responded earlier this month to criticisms around Claypool’s on-field efforts, particularly regarding his blocking on the outside when a play is called for one of his teammates.

“I would say really, for anyone on our team, there’s a standard for how we’re going to play football here and if you can’t rise to that standard and live in that space, it’s going to be hard to perform for the Chicago Bears,” Poles told Jeff Joniak of ESPN 1000 on September 17. “With Chase, I think he’s a guy that has all the motivation in the world to be a good football player. He’s got to clean some things up. We had some good conversations. I expect to see him make those changes and if he doesn’t, then we’ll have to figure out what we’re going to do after that.”

Claypool also met criticism this summer for his offseason work ethic, which has now become an unfortunate theme for the fourth-year receiver. Claypool is playing on the final year of his $6.6 million rookie contract and is bound for free agency in March 2024 unless the Bears agree to an extension with him before then.

Chase Claypool Not Only Member of Bears’ Offense to Criticize Coaches During Rough Start

That Claypool didn’t elaborate is the only silver lining to what is the third criticism of the Bears coaching staff in a little more than a week.

The first came from quarterback Justin Fields, which he walked back, apologized for and said was misunderstood.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on the coaches. I’m never going to blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame,” Fields said last week. “I just wanted to clear it up and just know that I need to play better, that’s it. Point blank. That’s what I should have said in the first place, but I was trying to give y’all more details.”

The second came from an audio recording capturing comments between new wide receiver D.J. Moore and defender Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which Moore agreed with White that the Bears were deploying him incorrectly. Moore also walked back his comments in the immediate aftermath of their release.

“I love how the Bears are using me,” Moore said. “I love being here, and I’m confident in our offense.”

Chicago’s offense has produced just 47 points through three games, for an average of 15.66 points per outing. Moore has caught 11 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown on the year.