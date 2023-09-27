Bears Trade Proposal Ships 1,000-Yard Wide Receiver to AFC

The Chicago Bears were supposed to begin their rise from the NFL cellar this season but through three games, that’s been anything but the case.

Chicago is one of four 0-3 teams and is currently rated dead last in the league’s power rankings. If the Bears can’t get on track quickly, general manager Ryan Poles must seriously consider reshuffling the deck in just his second year on the job. That could mean just about anyone is in play ahead of the trade deadline, including those billed as top playmakers entering the 2023 campaign.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, September 27, floated the idea that the Bears should move on from wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the event that they find their season lost.

If the Bears are out on trying to win this season, wide receiver Darnell Mooney could become available. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and could look to find a more stable situation in 2024 anyway. Chicago could likely expect a reasonable return for the 25-year-old, who has caught four passes for 53 yards and a touchdown this season. The [Los Angeles] Chargers might want to target Mooney in the wake of [Mike] Williams‘ injury. The New England Patriots might also want to take a flier on the Tulane product, as their passing attack continues to underwhelm.