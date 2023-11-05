NFL Slaps Bears RB D’Onta Foreman With Huge, ‘Brutal’ Fine After Questionable Play

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness, as first reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Bears running back was fined for a play that occurred with just under 6:00 remaining in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The league also fined Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliot the same amount for the same infraction.

It’s difficult to see exactly where the unnecessary roughness aspect comes in on the play in which Foreman was fined. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones shared a video of the play, and he suggested Foreman lowered his helmet before initiating contact with an oncoming defender.

You can get a look at the play below.

Fans & Analysts Alike Baffled By D’Onta Foreman’s Fine

The NFL fined Bears RB D'onta Foreman $43,709 for what it deemed unnecessary roughness on this play, where he appears to lower his head just ahead of contact with the defender. pic.twitter.com/sRYxL4YQz2 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) November 4, 2023

Foreman signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Bears last offseason, with $1 million guaranteed. The Week 8 fine alone will cost just under 5% of Foreman’s guaranteed salary.

The league is making an effort to eliminate plays on both sides of the ball in which players lead with their helmets, which is a laudable goal. There is still a ton of objectivity surrounding plays such as the one Foreman was fined, however. Perhaps if a flag had been thrown and both Foreman and the team had been penalized during the game, it would be easier to understand.

Based on the reactions to the play on X (formerly known as Twitter), the majority of fans and analysts don’t seem to understand why Foreman was fined at all.

Brobible’s Dov Kleiman called the $44,000 fine “brutal,” while wondering: “What did he do so wrong? The NFL is taking money from players for playing football?”

This is another brutal one.#Bears RB D’Onta Foreman was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness vs the #Chargers What did he do so wrong? the NFL is taking money from players for playing football?pic.twitter.com/nTeZ43EyMbhttps://t.co/GqV9P9par4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2023

“D’Onta Foreman fined $48k for this…?” JPA Football wrote. “NFL is stealing money.”

D’Onta Foreman fined $48k for this…? NFL is stealing money from runningbacks this year.

pic.twitter.com/sSSQRF1S1P — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 4, 2023

“Am I missing something?” one X user wrote.

Am I missing something???? https://t.co/xsp45soIUi — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 4, 2023

“This is seriously messed up, especially with his salary. He needs to appeal,” another another fan added.

There is no news yet as to whether Foreman plans to appeal the fine.

D’Onta Foreman Has Stepped Up Big Over Past Month

D'Onta Foreman is a mack truck https://t.co/Co45dYwOVN — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 2, 2023

The Bears have dealt with numerous injuries to their running backs room this season. Starter Khalil Herbert went down with an ankle injury prior to Week 6, while backup RB Roschon Johnson missed multiple games with a concussion.

Foreman was a healthy scratch Weeks 2-5, but when both Herbert and Johnson went down, he stepped up. Over his past three games, Foreman has 40 carries for 188 yards (4.7 yards per rush) and three total touchdowns.

“I’ve just always kept the mindset that when you get your opportunity, you gotta go out there and capitalize on it. When you get it, try not to give it back. That’s my main focus,” Foreman said, via NBC Sports.

The 27-year-old journeyman running back has also had stints as a backup with the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. He had a career year in 2022 filling in for an injured Derrick Henry, finishing with 203 carries for 914 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Foreman is set to hit free agency next offseason. If he continues to play well, he could land a solid deal with a RB-needy team. The Baltimore Ravens come to mind as a possibility. The Bears could also extend him, although that’s less likely with Johnson on the roster.

“Whatever my role is, I will excel in that role,” Foreman added. “I’m just looking forward to being able to be able to be out there.”