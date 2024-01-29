Bears Trade Proposal Swaps Top Pick for 2 First-Rounders, $33 Million WR

If the Chicago Bears truly believe in Justin Fields‘ efficacy as a passing quarterback, then the team has a nearly unprecedented opportunity to stockpile talent around him for the second year in a row.

The NFL Scouting Department at Bleacher Report on Monday, January 29, authored a trade proposal in which the Bears send the Las Vegas Raiders the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s NFL draft in return for the Raiders’ first-round picks in 2024 (13th overall) and 2025, second-rounders in 2024 and 2026, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Michael Mayer.

Instead of landing a No. 1 receiver like Moore in this deal, Chicago would land a quality No. 2 in Jakobi Meyers plus promising tight end and 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer. This deal would potentially give Fields a tremendous receiver tandem ( DJ Moore and Meyers) and a talented tight end duo (Mayer and Cole Kmet ).

It’s always fun to see chaos in the draft, and this hypothetical deal would create plenty. Chicago would keep Fields and land a package very similar to what it received from Carolina last season. The Bears would move a bit further down the board, but with the ninth and 13th picks, Chicago could still address two major needs.

Trading Top Pick Could Open Door to Bears Drafting Elite Edge Rusher

Mel Kiper of ESPN predicted on January 23 that the Bears would look to wide receiver Rome Odunze of Washington with the No. 9 overall pick. However, if Chicago is able to pick up a No. 2 receiver option and a stock load of picks via a trade, the team can turn its sights to other roster needs.

Perhaps chief among those needs is a pass-rusher to pair alongside Montez Sweat, for whom the Bears dealt their second-round pick in 2024 to the Washington Commanders. Sweat signed a four-year extension worth $98 million total, which will keep him under contract through 2027.

Considering the financial investment in Sweat and other areas the team could address in free agency, such as the offensive line, the Bears would do well to add a second pass-rusher on a more manageable rookie contract that will remain cost-controlled for up to five years if the team uses a first-round pick.

Based on Kiper’s initial mock draft, the highest-rated edge rusher still available at pick No. 9 will be outside linebacker Laiatu Latu of UCLA. Kiper projected last week that Latu will go 12th to the Denver Broncos after the Atlanta Falcons select OLB Dallas Turner at No. 8 as the first edge defender off the board. However, that could all change if the Bears trade the top pick.

“[Latu is] a toolsy pass-rusher who has a variety of moves and always has a plan of attack,” Kiper wrote. “He ranked second in the FBS in total pressures (57) and pressure rate (20.4%) this past season, and he ranked first in the same categories in 2022 (55 pressures, 19.1% pressure rate). And did I mention he had 23.5 sacks in that time frame? Those are two seasons of phenomenal production.”

Jakobi Meyers Can Offer Bears Legitimate No. 2 Option Alongside DJ Moore

In the trade proposed by Bleacher Report Monday, the Bears could look at a high-end left tackle with the No. 13 pick. That player could offer more protection to Fields in an offense nearly completely built out ahead of the quarterback’s fourth NFL season.

Meyers would be an integral piece of that, as Chicago struggled to find a No. 2 receiver option in 2023. Darnell Mooney regressed for the second consecutive season and the Bears moved on from Chase Claypool after dealing a second-round pick to acquire him from the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

Meyers — who is under contract for the next two seasons on a three-year, $33 million deal — produced 71 catches for 807 yards and a career-high 8 TDs in his first campaign with the Raiders in 2023.