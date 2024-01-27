Bears Trade Pitch Swaps Top Pick for 2 First-Rounders, $21.5 Million WR

The Chicago Bears have the flexibility to build their roster in any manner they choose this offseason, including dealing the top pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

Bill Zimmerman of SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron on Friday, January 26, authored a mock draft in which the Bears trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a massive draft haul including two first-round picks.

“Ryan Poles finds his trade partner and is thrilled with the return. The Falcons are big believers in [Caleb] Williams and are willing to pay the price,” Zimmerman wrote. “Poles uses a similar structure that he used last year with the Carolina Panthers and forces the Falcons to pay a ‘Caleb tax.’ The Bears receive the 8th overall pick, the 43rd overall pick and the 74th overall pick. The Falcons also send their 2025 first round pick, their 2025 fourth round pick and their 2026 second round pick. The Falcons also send wide receiver Drake London in the package.”

Drake London, DJ Moore Would Create Dynamic Duo in Bears’ WR Room

The Bears traded the top pick in 2023 to the Panthers, bringing back what became the No. 1 selection this year as well as wideout DJ Moore.

Moore has since become quarterback Justin Fields‘ top target in the passing game. Under Zimmerman’s proposal, Fields would remain in Chicago — the outcome for which Moore has advocated over the last several weeks.

“For Justin to be here? It’ll be amazing,” Moore said on January 8, according to NBC Sports Chicago. “Nobody really wants to start all the way over and … have a losing season again.”

London, a former first-round pick (No. 8 overall in 2022) out of USC, would likely immediately become Chicago’s No. 2 wide receiver opposite Moore. He has produced a solid start to his NFL career despite QB issues in Atlanta over the past two seasons.

London has amassed 141 receptions for 1,771 yards and 6 TDs across 33 games played, per Pro Football Reference. He also has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $21.5 million rookie deal with a fifth-year option on the 2026 campaign for whichever team holds his rights — leaving three cost-controlled seasons remaining on London’s contract before he hits free agency.

Bears Can Procure Extra Weapon for Justin Fields With No. 8 Pick

Beyond creating a formidable and young duo of wide receivers that fit Fields’ career timeline, the Bears could use the No. 8 pick they would acquire from the Falcons in Zimmerman’s trade proposal to select another weapon in the passing game.

Zimmerman’s suggestion was the top tight end in the 2024 draft class, Brock Bowers of Georgia.

“Poles can’t believe his luck that Bowers fell to here,” Zimmerman wrote. “Poles is dreaming of a 12 personnel setting of DJ Moore, Drake London, Cole Kmet and Brock Bowers and is confident that he finally has the elite weapons that Justin Fields can utilize and propel this offense to another level.”