Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Speak Out About Harrison Butker’s PAT Struggles

With an 8-1 record, the best odds to repeat as Super Bowl champions and full control of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are making a strong statement for the latest NFL dynasty. It’d be hard to nitpick even one thing they’ve done wrong, but if we had to go off what the Kingdom suggests, it’d be kicker Harrison Butker’s recent struggles.

On 33 attempts this campaign, the 25-year-old has missed six extra points and has sunk 15 of 17 field goals. It’s a concern for fans, who believe the continuous missteps could eventually be the difference between the Chiefs closing out a win.

Head coach Andy Reid, on the other hand, offered up nothing but high praise for the third-year player.

Via Arrowhead Pride: “Harrison studies. He’s another guy that analyzes and studies everything. I think it will be good for him to step back an inch — then kind of sort it all out. And then go back and get back in a rhythm here and make sure that he’s feeling all these. Nobody knows it better than the player does. It doesn’t hurt to have a little bit of time to just step back and look at it. Sometimes, you can take a step back and take a bigger step forward once you sit there and evaluate.

“He’ll do that. We all have confidence that that’s what he is. If you’re around him enough, you know that. He’s not going to miss too many of these.”

In his remarks following the 33-31 victory against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes also piled on the accolades for his colleague, reiterating that team personnel remain confident in his form.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes spoke with kicker Harrison Butker after his missed FG… "All I said is you're one of the best kickers in the league just go out there and kick the ball…you're just as important as every other player on this team…we have full confidence in him" — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) November 8, 2020

Butker has yet to publicly comment on his so-called slump, but with a bye this week and time to rest, there’s no doubt he’ll be back to kicking potential ahead of Week 10’s divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes Reaches Another Incredible Milestone

Though Butker may be struggling, the man under center is certainly playing another year of stellar football. In fact, Mahomes reached another milestone during Sunday’s game: No., 15 became the fastest player in NFL history to throw 100 touchdowns. The previous holder, Dan Marino, did so in 44 contests. Mahomes achieved it in 40 games, and it was on this dime of a throw to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider is on pace to throw 48 touchdowns in Kansas City’s Super Bowl defense year, which is two fewer than that he threw in his MVP-winning season in 2018. For Mahomes, he’s focused on improving his craft and less about the stats that come with each victory.

“I think I just understand the game more,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “Last year I just didn’t have as many stats to kind of [pad the total], I guess you could say. But I feel like I was playing better last year than I did the year before. This year we’re getting the touchdowns we didn’t have last year. But every year I’m more comfortable within the offense, I’m more comfortable reading the defenses and understanding where the ball is going to go even before the snap of the ball.”

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Reveals Fitting Name of Impressive Motion TD Pass