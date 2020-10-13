Chris Paul’s Ex Teammate Boldly Reveals Why He Likes CP3 in OKC [LOOK]

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, Chris Paul is the interest of many NBA teams this offseason: the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Knicks are believed to have the interest of parting ways with Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina to acquire Paul and Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is believed to want to pair with CP3.

Million Dollar Question: What about CP3 actually staying in OKC?

“I like him Oklahoma City,” Antonio Daniels told me on Heavy Live With Scoop B.

“If – it depends on the direction that you’re trying to go, you know? And it makes you think because they offered Billy Donovan a 2-year deal prior to even going in the bubble and he turned that deal down. And it kind of makes you question the conversation that was had. Was it a conversation basically saying that we have reached the ceiling of this Oklahoma City roster? What we’re gonna do is we’re going to take a wrecking ball to this roster starting with Chris Paul; Danilo Gallinari is a free agent, maybe Steven Adams and we’re going to start over with the assets that we received in the Paul George deal. To now as opposed to retooling, now you’re rebuilding and I don’t like Chris Paul in a rebuilding situation.”

An NBA Champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, Antonio Daniels is now retired from playing in the NBA after a 13-year NBA career. Currently, Daniels is a New Orleans Pelicans color commentator and Sirius XM NBA Radio host.

He and Chris Paul were once teammates, too.

“I love him in a contending situation; I think that he deserves a better outro than to be put in a position to lead – to have to be heroic every single night at his age with all that he’s accomplished. But, he’s also still good enough to be a difference from a team that is a ‘borderline contending playoff team’ he could be the difference between making them a championship team.”

A Wake Forest product, Chris Paul averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season for an Oklahoma City Thunder team that exceeded expectations this season. Paul helped guide the Thunder to a 44-28 record and fifth place finish in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.