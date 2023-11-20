Bengals Make QB Signing After Joe Burrow Injury: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken their first step in bolstering the QB room after the Joe Burrow injury, signing a third signal-caller to the practice squad.

“With Joe Burrow out for the season, the Bengals brought back a familiar face,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on November 20. “Drew Plitt has re-signed to the practice squad, his second stint with the team.”

Pelissero added that “the QB room in Cincinnati moving forward [is]: Jake Browning, AJ McCarron and Drew Plitt.”

Now, Plitt is probably not the name most Bengals fans wanted to hear on the Monday morning after a loss, but it is good news for any Browning or McCarron supporters. At 5-5, the 2023 campaign appears to be in the hands of the two backup quarterbacks for the moment — starting with Browning.

This is where offensive-minded head coach Zac Taylor and coordinator Brian Callahan must prove themselves as play-designers.

Bengals QB Drew Plitt Played in XFL After UDFA Stint With Cincinnati

Plitt first entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State. He joined the Bengals organization for training camp and a portion of the preseason but failed to make the team.

Now Plitt will get a second chance to show Cincinnati what he has to offer.

The 2022 UDFA threw for over 8,800 yards at Ball State over the course of 38 starts and 45 appearances. He had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 65-to-30 during his collegiate career, with a passer rating of 136.6.

After the opportunity with the Bengals, Plitt played in the XFL as a quarterback for the Arlington Renegades. He started 3-of-5 appearances with Arlington, throwing for 668 yards and 63% completions.

Unfortunately, Plitt’s TD-to-INT ratio slipped a bit with the Renegades, as he paired three passing touchdowns with five interceptions. Based on that slide, his passer rating plummeted at the XFL level as well, dropping to 71.6.

Plitt will serve as the emergency third QB in Cincy for the foreseeable future.

Bengals Clear Rookie Running Back Chase Brown for Practice, Place Reserve OL on Injured List

There were two more Bengals roster moves to report on November 20. The franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account shared the news.

We have made the following moves:

“Cleared [RB] Chase Brown to practice by designating him for return from the Reserve/Injured list,” they noted. “Placed G Jaxson Kirkland on the Practice Squad/Injured list.”

Brown is a 2023 fifth-round selection out of Illinois who has appeared in five games this season. His return would add more depth behind starter Joe Mixon, but Brown has played more on special teams than he has offense as a rookie.

According to Bengals.com, “today starts a 21-day period during which [Brown] may practice with the team without counting against the 53-player active roster. He is eligible to be activated to the roster at any time during that period.”

Kirkland has yet to appear in an NFL game. He’s a rookie offensive lineman out of the University of Washington who weighs in at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds — so his size offers some potential for development.

According to the Bengals, Kirkland has a “wrist” injury, while Brown is returning from a “hamstring” ailment that sent him to the injured list on October 28.

So, along with the QB signing, Cincinnati was somewhat busy on the Monday of Week 12. The question is, are they done replacing Burrow or is there more to come if Browning and McCarron are unable to get the job done in the coming weeks?