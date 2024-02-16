Bengals Named ‘Landing Spot’ for Tom Brady’s Former Super Bowl OT

It’s no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals need a new right tackle in 2024.

Former first-round selection Jonah Williams appears intent on leaving the franchise for a left tackle opportunity elsewhere, and the Bengals lack depth behind starting LT Orlando Brown Jr. Obviously, one potential avenue in addressing this problem is NFL free agency.

On February 7, Pro Football Focus salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger connected offensive tackle Trent Brown — the second-ranked OT free agent according to PFF — to Cincinnati as his top potential “landing spot” for the veteran.

“The Bengals made a splash last offseason in recruiting Orlando Brown Jr. away from the Kansas City Chiefs,” Spielberger reasoned, “but they now have a potential void at right tackle with Jonah Williams set to hit free agency and likely looking to start back at left tackle elsewhere after briefly requesting a trade last offseason.”

“[Trent] Brown has played at both tackle spots during his career and in this scenario would slide back over to the right side,” he went on, concluding that the newcomer could also swing over to Joe Burrow’s blindside “if needed.”

Trent Brown Would Be Home Run Signing for Joe Burrow, Bengals

The Bengals have attempted to address the offensive tackle void in recent years, the decisions just have not worked out. Williams was the 11th overall pick in 2019 — but has been a bust — and Orlando Brown cost $31.1 million guaranteed despite finishing 49th in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency (minimum 50% snaps played) in 2023.

There were also bad-to-average signings like La’el Collins in 2022 and Riley Reiff in 2021.

Rather than risk another first-round selection struggling to develop or spend on a boom-or-bust free agent, Trent Brown’s consistency could be the most appealing route for Cincy. The long-time NFL bookend has been one of the more reliable pass protectors in the league since 2015 when healthy.

Starting full-time for organizations like the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders since 2016, Brown has never logged a PFF pass protection grade lower than 68.0 — and his pass-blocking marks have been a 70-plus since 2017.

He did deal with some injuries from 2019 through 2021, missing another six games last year, but that’s really the only blemish on the veteran’s resume.

As a run blocker, Brown’s grades also surged in 2023 (80.7), but he’s been known as a better pass protector throughout his career — ranking tied for 23rd in pass-blocking efficiency last year (minimum 20% snaps played).

One final feather in the cap. Brown won a Super Bowl in 2018-19, blocking for Tom Brady and the Patriots during their victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

How Much Might Trent Brown Cost Bengals?

Entering his age-31 campaign, Brown has earned $4 million in guarantees the past two years according to Over the Cap. With incentives, he raised that total salary to $11 million in 2022 and just $5.882 million in 2023.

It’s hard to see him making more than that this spring, considering he was unable to register a full season for the Patriots last year. Although, in his prime, Brown once inked a $36 million deal.

Considering the organization’s track record at the position, it might be wise to throw multiple assets at offensive tackle this spring. The Bengals have some cap space to play around with in 2024, so a one- or two-year contract on Brown plus a draft pick could cover all bases.

That way, Burrow’s right side of the blocking unit is secured both in the present and hopefully, the future.