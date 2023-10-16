Amari Cooper Trolls 49ers After Huge Browns’ Win

The Cleveland Browns had more than a couple of reasons to celebrate Sunday, including wiping away the San Francisco 49ers‘ undefeated record.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper celebrated that specific accomplishment on the field after the game, videotaping the revelry on his cell phone. The Browns official team X account posted Cooper’s video on social media later in the afternoon.

“Let’s go man, we came to get that dub!” Cooper said. “Listen, that 0 had to go! Fa sho! You hear me? Let’s go!”

The “0” Cooper referred to was the number zero. That was the number of losses the 49ers had five weeks into the season before visiting Cleveland Browns stadium.

Browns Offense Faced Tough Challenge with P.J. Walker Under Center

Cooper had the best game among all Browns’ pass-catchers, hauling in 4 passes for 108 yards. His performance was impressive considering Cleveland’s offense was at a significant disadvantage due to the absence of starting QB Deshaun Watson.

Watson suffered a rotator cuff contusion during the team’s Week-3 win over the Tennessee Titans and has been sidelined ever since. As a result, he missed the Browns’ Week-4 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, in which an offense led by rookie QB Dorian-Thompson Robinson was able to muster just 3 points in a blowout loss.

The Browns coaching staff saw enough of Thompson-Robinson after he tossed three interceptions to Ravens defenders. Thus, head coach Kevin Stefanski chose to elevate third-string quarterback P.J. Walker from the practice squad and give him the starting nod.

Walker was a far cry from stellar on Sunday, completing just 18-of-34 passes for 192 yards. He also threw 2 interceptions and took 2 sacks. Luckily for Walker, the Browns defense was overwhelming and showed up to bail him out.

Myles Garrett Speaks to Impressive Defensive Performance in Win Over 49ers

Walker gave his defense props for their performance during the postgame press conference.

“It was two great defenses and I think our defense had a point to prove today. And they went out there and proved it,” Walker said. “They did a hell of a job playing, and they did a hell of a job giving us … an opportunity to go out there and keep going. And that’s all we can ask for as a team, is just continue to battle for each other.

Cleveland’s defense held the 49ers to just 17 points on the day. That total is slightly more than half of San Francisco’s season average of 33.4 points per game through five weeks. The Browns turned the Niners over twice, forcing QB Brock Purdy to fumble and intercepting him for the first time all year.

Defensive end Myles Garrett talked about the challenge the Browns rose to meet against a Super Bowl-favorite in the 49ers.

“When the chips are down and odds are against you, you know you have to make the most of what you got. We played the best we could with the cards we were dealt and made the most out of it,” Garrett said. “And even though we had a couple of people go down on defense, the next man up was ready for the moment.”