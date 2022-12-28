Browns Legend Will Make Prime Time Debut

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas will make his national radio debut on Thursday night. Thomas will join veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle in the booth as the Tennessee Titans host the Dallas Cowboys. Thomas will provide color commentary for Westwood One’s radio broadcast. Since retiring in 2017 the future Hall-of-Famer has become a prominent voice in the NFL landscape. Thomas is an adept analyst who’s work ethic in the booth matches his efforts during his playing days.

Far From Average Joe

Joe Thomas’ storied career spanned eleven seasons. In that time Thomas became one of the greatest offensive-lineman to ever play in the NFL, while also cementing himself as a Cleveland Browns icon. After being chosen with the third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft , Thomas would go on to be selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times. In addition to 6 First-Team All Pro selections, Thomas set an NFL record by playing 10,363 consecutive snaps. A streak that was broken in 2017 when Thomas’ season was ended by a torn tricep injury. The career Brown will become eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2023, and Thomas’ sparkling resume will likely make him a first ballot selection.

Thomas’ media career is shaping up to be just as prolific as his days in Cleveland. In addition to his hosting duties for the NFL Network, Thomas is also a frequent guest on a number of podcasts and national radio shows, and a contributing NFL writer for several outlets including ClevelandBrowns.com and Sports Illustrated. Thomas is also an analyst for the NFL network doing pre and post game analysis for Thursday Night football, and he co-hosts the “Thom & Hawk Football Show” podcast with former Browns Wide Receiver Andrew Hawkins.

Possible Division Winners Face-Off

Thursday’s Week 17 matchup will feature two teams who seem to be heading in opposite directions. The Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee riding a wave of momentum following their Week 16 upset victory over their NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Facing the division leader, Dak Prescott turned in his best performance of the season. Prescott torched Pro Football Focus’ third ranked defense for 347 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Prescott was firing on all cylinders, completing 27 passes to 8 different receivers. Newly signed Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton made his debut for the Cowboys. The former Colt got quickly acquainted with his new quarterback. Hilton and Prescott connected for a 52 yard bomb, coming on Hilton’s first ever target as a Cowboy. The veteran receiver pulled off the spectacular diving catch amidst double coverage, midway through the third quarter. Prescott would cap off the drive with a 7-yard-touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys must win both of their final two regular season games to keep their division title hopes alive.

The host Tennessee Titans have lost their last five games and currently sit at 7-8 on the season. Tennessee comes into the game severely hampered by injuries, most notably starting Quarterback Ryan Tannehill who will miss the game because of an ankle injury. Derrick Henry is also likely to sit. The Thursday night result will have no bearing on the Titans playoff chances. As they will face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 18 matchup that will ultimately decide the division champion in a win or go home game.

Interested listeners can tune into their local Westwood One affiliate, or listen on the Westwood One app. Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, December 29 at 7:30pm est.