Browns Make Final Call on Playing Chubb, Clowney vs. Saints

Several prominent members of the Cleveland Browns battled injury this week, leaving their statuses up in the air for a crucial game against the New Orleans Saints.

Two of the players in question were Pro-Bowl running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Both were hurt against the Baltimore Ravens, but only one will play on Christmas Eve in Cleveland’s final home game of the year.

Chubb sat out practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday with an unspecified foot injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was cagey about Chubb’s status earlier in the week when responding to a question about whether he would play.

“Hope so,” Stefanski said.

The coach’s hopes came true Thursday, as the Browns chose not to designate Chubb with an injury status of any kind, meaning he is a go for Saturday. The running back has rushed for 1,252 yards this season, good for third in the NFL. He has also scored 12 rushing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Jadeveon Clowney Will Miss Browns’ Next Game With Concussion

Like Chubb, Clowney missed practice this week. Unlike Chubb, however, Clowney will not be suiting up against the Saints. The defensive end suffered a concussion during the first half against the Ravens last weekend, leaving the game in the second quarter and proving unable to return.

It wasn’t the first injury Clowney has suffered this season that ended up costing him time. He went down with an ankle injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets, which sidelined him for the following two games, as well as Week 6.

Clowney’s injuries have hampered his performance throughout the season. To date, he has tallied 23 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, three passes defensed, two sacks and one forced fumble.

DE Myles Garrett Set to Start For Browns Against Saints After Illness

While the Browns will be down Clowney on one side of the defensive line, the other side will see edge rusher Myles Garrett get the start after an illness this week brought his status into question.

Garrett sat out practices on both Tuesday and Wednesday with an unspecified sickness. However, like Chubb, the Browns did not classify the defensive end with an injury designation on Thursday, per the team’s official report.

He spoke to how he was feeling on when he met with media members on Thursday.

“It will come back,” Garrett said of his strength. “Hopefully, the sun comes out and I can get some rays on me. I will be good.”

Garrett is having another fantastic season, producing 22 quarterback hits, 13.5 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 13 games of action.

Center Ian Pocic will also return after missing four games on the injured reserve (IR) list.

“He looked like himself [in practice],” Stefanski said Thursday. “He will be fully activated.”

Safety John Johnson III also missed the entire week of practice with a thigh injury he suffered against the Ravens. He was listed as questionable Thursday.