Trade for 4-Time Pro Bowler Floated as Remedy for Browns RB Room

The Cleveland Browns could use some help in their backfield and were pegged as one of the teams that could be interested in a trade for veteran New York Jets RB Dalvin Cook.

The Minnesota Vikings traded Cook to the Jets this offseason. He has not thrived in his new home, averaging 2.6 yards per carry. On top of that, he’s losing grip on his role in the backfield. Breece Hall out-snapped Cook 43-9 last week and Michael Carter also saw an increased workload.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini hinted at the possibility of the Jets finding a trade partner for Cook just months after acquiring him.

“Some teams are curious to see what, if anything, the Jets do with running back Dalvin Cook, whose role is diminished now that Breece Hall is back to full-time duty,” Cimini wrote on October 15. “Could they deal Cook only two months after signing him?”

Bleacher Reports’ Kristopher Knox believes the Browns could be a team interested in acquiring Cook — if the price is right. Cook landed on B/R’s Trade Block Big Board, with the Los Angeles Rams also being cited as a potnetial suitor.

“The Cleveland Browns could also consider Cook as they continue to search for ways to replace the Pro Bowl production of Nick Chubb, who was lost for the season in Week 2,” Knox said. “The Browns dealt with the Jets to acquire wideout Elijah Moore during the offseason.”

Dalvin Cook Has Relationship With Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

The Browns have done business with the Jets recently and Cook also has a relationship with Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski. He was previously Cook’s offensive coordinator with the v.

“Coach Kevin has had such a positive influence in my life since I came to Minnesota,” Cook said in 2020 after Stefanski was hired by the Browns. “He believed in me as a person and player and entrusted me with a featured role in our offense.

“Cleveland got a great one and their entire organization will benefit from his leadership.”

Cook isn’t having his best year after the change of scenery but he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago.

Browns Ground Game Finding Its Footing

The Browns lost Chubb in Week 2 to a season-ending knee injury. It was a devestating blow to the offense, which lost it’s most reliable weapon. He rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, which was his fourth consecutive year rushing for over 1,000 yards. Chubb’s career 5.3 per carry average is among the league’s elite.

Jerome Ford was tasked with the lead running back role with Chubb sidelined and Kareem Hunt was signed to chip in. The duo has struggled to get going but are coming off their most productive game as a tandem to date. The Browns rushed for 160 yards last week as a team, with both Hunt (12 carries, 47 yards and a touchdown) and Ford (17 carries, 84 yards) coming up big.

“I think that both continue to give us good moments and good runs,” Stefanski said on October 18. “We just have to continue, and we will, to give those guys the run types – the amount of runs that makes them both hard to handle.”

Hunt, Ford and the Browns will be looking to keep the momentum rolling against the Indianapolis Colts this week. If they’re unable to generate consistent yardage, Cleveland may become more aggresive in their pursuit of another running back.