Browns Trade Pitch Pairs Myles Garrett with NFL’s 2nd-Leading Sacker

The Cleveland Browns resurrected their passing game last weekend, but there’s no question to whom this team belongs.

All-Pro Myles Garrett led the way for a dominant Browns defense that allowed just 3 points for the second time in three games. The defensive end put up 3.5 sacks against the Tennessee Titans and has tallied 4.5 sacks on the year, which is exactly half of Cleveland’s season total of 9.

Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo have been welcome additions to the edge rotation, but the defense could still use an injection of pure pass-rushing to keep the pressure on players like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — who Cleveland will face on Sunday.

One fantastic option who could soon find his way to the trade block is Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter.

Danielle Hunter is Sensible Trade Candidate Despite Strong Year

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, September 27, updated his trade block big board, which has included Hunter during every week of the regular season and continues to name the Browns as one of the linebacker’s most likely landing spots.

The reasons are simple, despite Hunter putting up 5 sacks through three games so far in 2023, which is second to only T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers who has 6 sacks. Minnesota made Hunter available via trade in late July after a contract standoff that spanned months. The team ended up agreeing to increase the OLB’s salary to $17 million guaranteed, and $20 million with incentives, this season. However, this is the last year of Hunter’s deal and the Vikings chose not to extend the three-time Pro Bowler, despite the fact that he will turn just 29 years old in October.

Minnesota may change its mind on Hunter, but after an 0-3 start the Vikings are on the brink of irrelevance. Their situation may not improve meaningfully ahead of the NFL’s October 31 trade deadline with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on the schedule over the next four weeks.

If that ends up the case, Minnesota may opt to deal Hunter while his trade value is high rather than enter into an expensive bidding war next offseason that probably ends with some team (the Vikings or otherwise) signing the star edge-rusher to a multiyear contract worth north of $100 million.