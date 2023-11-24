Browns Get Grim News on $100 Million Defender Ahead of Broncos Matchup

The Cleveland Browns will be down star cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday against the Denver Broncos and he could miss multiple games as he deals with a shoulder injury.

The Browns have ruled out Ward for on Sunday as they face the Denver Broncos and there is a question about when he’ll be on the field next.

Ward suffered the injury during the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 19. He missed minimal time during the game but the team is determining his status going forward, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns have been determining the extent of Ward’s injury, which could involve the labrum. They’re hoping, of course, that he’s not out for an extended period,” Cabot reported on November 24.

When asked about the chances of Ward missing multiple games, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski responded: “We’ll see.”

It’s unfortunate for Ward, who has had a tough time staying on the field during his career. He’s never played a full season over his six seasons in the NFL, missing multiple games in each campaign with various injuries.

The Browns signed Ward to an extension in 2022 that was worth $100.5 million, which made him the highest paid cornerback in the league at the time. He got $71.25 million guaranteed on that deal and is linked to the Browns through the 2027 season.

The Browns also ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin for the matchup. The veteran pass-catcher is dealing with a concussion.

Browns Lost Safety Rodney McLeod for Season

The Browns secondary is dealing with a handful of injuries in the secondary along with Ward. The team recently ruled out veteran safety Rodney McLeod for the season with a biceps injury.

McLeod appeared in all 10 games this season with five starts. He recorded 23 tackles and one pass defensed. The 12-year vet joined the Browns as a free agent in May.

“Disappointment, frustration, anger are all valid emotions as my 2023 season comes to an end,” McLeod tweeted after the news. “However I am thankful for this season of gratitude to reflect on the blessings God has provided over my 12 year career.”

The Browns did get some good news this week, with both Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit returning to practice on a limited basis. Thornhill has missed two games with a calf injury, while Delpit was dealing with a thigh issue stemming from Sunday’s win.

Browns Have Overcome Injuries All Over the Field

Injuries have been a big storyline for the Browns this season but more on the offensive side of the ball, with the team losing Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson for the season. Cornerback Greg Newsome says the team has relied on “brotherhood” to get through the adversity.

“It shows the resiliency, not just from the offense, but the team,” Newsome said on November 20. “I think when you’re all together as one, we kind of don’t separate ourselves as offense and defense. We just find a way. And we’ve seen we lost a lot of great players this season, but I think it just is a credit to what we built in the offseason and it’s just that brotherhood.”

With Ward out, Mike Ford Jr. will slide into the third cornerback spot, with Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr. holding down the outside spots.