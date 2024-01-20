Deshaun Watson Calls Out Browns Over Playoff Loss to Texans

Deshaun Watson openly expressed his disappointment and frustration about the Cleveland Browns‘ lopsided Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.

Watson has been quiet since the season wrapped up. He did not do an exit interview and his social media channels have been silent. Watson has been out since mid-November and is recovering from shoulder surgery.

He expressed his thoughts on the loss for the first time during his “QB Unplugged” series with Quincy Avery.

“A lot of mixed emotions. We let the opportunity get away,” Watson said. “I knew it was going to be a tough environment to go into because I played on the opposite side before. I knew the fans were going to pull up and support their team. But at the same time, we let them control the game. Really in all three phases.”

The Browns kept things close early. However, it quickly got out of hand. Houston reeled off the final 35 points of the game, ripping apart the NFL’s top defense.

Quarterback play was also an issue. Joe Flacco had been stellar for the Browns in the regular season. However, the 39-year-old quarterback tossed back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach.

Deshaun Watson Admits Injuries Slowed Down Browns

Watson is part of the laundry list of key injuries the Browns suffered this season. Running back Nick Chubb, offensive tackles Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and wide receiver/return man Jakeem Grant were among the players suffering season-ending injuries this season.

In addition, safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. were both unavailable for the playoff matchup. Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and Joel Bitonio battled through injuries to be on the field.

Watson acknowledged the injury issues but didn’t look at it as an excuse.

“Injuries crept up on us. Our banged-up guys were not playing to their full potential,” Watson said. “But at the same time, you can’t make excuses. If you’re on the field, you have to produce.

“You got a lot of guys who are playing but you have a lot of backup guys. You can’t fault them. They’re just now getting there. We are signing guys off free agency and the street.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Praises Texans Star C.J. Stroud

Watson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Texans before a blockbuster trade brought him to Cleveland during the 2022 offseason. He was handed a $230 million fully guaranteed deal after the move but has appeared in just 12 games with the Browns through two seasons.

After the loss, Watson met up with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud at midfield for an embrace.

There are many reasons Watson could be envious of Stroud, who finished with 274 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and a nearly perfect passer rating against the Browns. But he has nothing but love for his successor in Houston.

“Honestly, nah. It does not [bother me]. I ain’t that type of dude to sit here and have any kind of hate,” Watson said with a smile. “I’ve been there. I won a Wild Card game there. It didn’t go our way. Business is business. And we parted ways.”

Stroud and Watson have trained together in the offseason with Avery. The Texans quarterback even admitted that Watson was one of the quarterbacks he looked up to before being drafted.

“From Day 1, since he got drafted, I’ve told him, ‘Take over H-Town. It’s your city now. Anything you need, you got it,'” Watson said. “I’ve been that big bro in the distance.”

Watson did admit that things might have been a little different if he was on the field.

“If I was on the field, then yeah, we are going to compete and go blow for blow,” Watson said. “Unfortunately, I’m hurt, so go do your thing young buck.”

The Browns expect Watson to be ready for training camp. He’ll slide back into the starting QB role when he does, with the hope he can put his injury woes behind him.