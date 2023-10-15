Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message to Baker Mayfield

Deshaun Watson is a fan of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, despite being the one who succeeded him in the role and constantly being subjected to comparisons with his predecessor.

Mayfield came up during an episode of Watson’s podcast “QB Unplugged” with quarterback coach Quincy Avery. Avery made it clear that he has beef with Mayfield, which he has displayed previously on social media.

“There’s an NFL quarterback who used to play for the Browns. Everybody talks about how much I dislike him. Baker Mayfield,” Avery said. “All NFL players, I feel like a large majority, work out in Los Angeles. So one day, we’re at UCLA. He’s there. They’re training. Baker gets done with his workout and daps up everybody. But then he just mugs me.”

Watson laughed at the interaction but came to the defense of Mayfield.

“What if he just didn’t know you?” Watson said.

Avery replied: “Could have been he didn’t know me. It might be on me. But if he did that on purpose, it’s on you and we got smoke.”

Watson made sure to note that Avery’s beef with Mayfield has nothing to do with him and he actually admires what the Browns’ former No. 1 overall pick is doing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“That’s y’all,” Watson said. “Bake, keep ballin’ bro. I’m a fan of Bake.”

Baker Mayfield Still ‘Confused’ by Browns Breakup

The Browns gave up a king’s ransom for Watson two offseasons ago, sending three first-round picks to the Houston Texans to land him as Baker Mayfield’s replacement. Mayfield was coming off a season where he struggled mightily in part due to a shoulder injury he attempted to play through.

The Browns went 6-8 in Mayfield’s starts during his final season and missed the playoffs. Mayfield passed for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Cleveland decided to go all-in on the move for Watson, later sending Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

“I think I’m still confused too,” Mayfield said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on October 6. “I think towards the end there, I played 2021 with a pretty much torn apart shoulder and I was excited to get surgery, get healthy and get another shot to try and get back to that 2020 form but that wasn’t their plan and I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason.”

Mayfield lost his starting gig with the Panthers before a short, but successful stint with the Los Angeles Rams. That helped land Mayfield his latest starting gig with the Buccaneers and he’s been solid.

The Bucs are 3-1 and are currently sitting atop the NFC South. Mayfield is completing around 70% of his passes and has recorded 882 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He ranks sixth in the league with a QBR of 69.9, while Watson — who is dealing with a shoulder injury of his own currently — is No. 19 (47.2 ).

Browns Optimistic Deshaun Watson Will Return Soon

The costly trade for Watson hasn’t worked out great so far for the Browns and Mayfield’s resurgence hasn’t taken off any pressure. Neither has the $230 million fully guaranteed deal the Browns inked Watson to following the trade.

Watson sat out 11 games due to suspension last season and the Browns missed the playoffs. Watson is set to miss his second consecutive game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers as he recovers from a deep rotator cuff contusion. The hope shared by insiders to ESPN’s Adam Schefter is that Watson will be ready to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

“He’s very disappointed. He wants to play. He wants to be able to compete with his teammates,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on October 13 after Watson was ruled out. “So he’s just got to focus on getting better every day.”

PJ Walker will start in Watson’s place against the 49ers. He’ll be the fifth different starting quarterback for the Browns since Mayfield’s last start — Watson, Case Keenum, Jacoby Brissett and Dorian Thompson-Robinson being the others.