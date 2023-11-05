Browns QB Among Inactive Players Against Cardinals

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be inactive for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday for a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thompson-Robinson was bumped to third on the depth chart with Deshaun Watson returning to start for the Browns. PJ Walker is serving as the backup and Thompson-Robinson is the third, emergency quarterback for the Browns. He can only enter the game if both Watson and Walker are injured.

Thompson-Robinson entered the year as the No. 2 quarterback for the Browns. His number was called on October 1 to face the Baltimore Ravens but he had a tough go. The rookie tossed three interceptions and the Browns failed to get anything going on offense.

It wasn’t entirely Thompson-Robinson’s fault. He was given just hours’ notice that he would be starting and getting a fierce Ravens defense as your first NFL test isn’t ideal. Thompson-Robinson had an outstanding preseason, which made the Browns comfortable enough to trade away Joshua Dobbs prior to the start of the year.

Thompson-Robinson completed 37-of-58 passes for 440 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in preseason play. He added some impact plays with his legs.

Thompson-Robinson also came to the table with a hefty bit of experience from his college days. He started 48 games with UCLA. In his final year, he completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Thompson-Robinson Still in Mix if Watson Goes Down

If Watson is injured again and it becomes something that’s long-term, there’s a chance the Browns will turn to Thompson-Robinson. Walker has done little to show that he can keep the Cleveland offense afloat and it would make sense for the Browns to see what they can get from their rookie if he has more preparation.

Per Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com: “DTR was set up to fail, and it is unfair to judge him on that game when it comes to his long-term future with the team. You also can wonder why the coaching staff didn’t make more adjustments for DTR in that Baltimore game,” Pluto wrote. “If Watson has to leave Sunday’s game, Walker would be the replacement. But if it turns out Watson has a long-term injury, DTR remains in the picture.”

It’s the worst-case scenario for Cleveland that Watson would miss more time. However, nothing has been typical about his injury situation and the Browns have to be prepared.

OL Dawand Jones Active Against Cardinals

Thompson-Robinson is joined by cornerback cornerback Greg Newsome, wide receiver David Bell, defensive tackle Siaki Ika, offensive tackle Leroy Watson and defensive end Alex Wright on the inactive list.

A notable player who was questionable but slated to play is rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones. He stepped into the starting lineup on September 10 for veteran Jack Conklin, who went down with a season-ending knee injury. The man known as “Big Thanos” has performed well, earning a grade of 59.9 on Pro Football Focus and excelling in pass protection (72.4).

Newsome is the most notable inactive. He’s been the starter at cornerback opposite of Denzel Ward, but luckily, the Browns have standout second-year defender Martin Emerson Jr. ready to roll. With Newsome out, the Browns will turn to rookie cornerback Cameron Mitchell to fill in as the nickel back.